There is finally a Masked Mimic in Lethal Company, but avoiding it may be harder than you originally thought.

Players wanted a Mimic, and it’s finally arrived in Update 45 for Lethal Company. Masquerading as one of your teammates, the Mimic appears as scrap or a standalone masked villain with the goal in mind to convert you to its cause. Is there a way to kill this monster? Find out the answers below.

How to deal with the Masked Mimic in Lethal Company

Don’t put the Mask on. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

The best way to deal with the Mask is to not put it on in the first place! While it can be incredibly tempting to pull the Mask to your face and freak out your friends, holding it against your face for too long will kill you and cause a Jester-like effect where each member is chased and killed off one by one.

There are multiple masks scattered around the Facility. These are the Tragedy and Comedy Masks. You can find these lying around as scrap to sell at the Company Building. They are small items that can be held or worn by the user. But these aren’t the only Masks you need to worry about.

The Masked Mimic can spawn into a Facility without converting a player. These monsters look like you but with two distinct features. The first is the orange jumpsuit, which can be distinguished between players if you purchase the green or pajama suit. The other telltale sign that the person in front of you is a Masked Mimic is if they are wearing the Mask but not holding it against their face. They’ll chase you with their arms in front of them and can exit the Facility to hide inside the ship.

Don’t let the Masked Mimic touch you. Return to orbit if the monster is hiding inside the Home Base by dodging it. The Masked Mimic cannot follow you back to orbit.

Can you stun the Masked Mimic?

The Masked Mimic can be stunned using Stun Grenades and the recently upgraded Radar Booster. You’ll need to place the Radar Booster near the Masked Mimic and use the Terminal to input the command flash [Radar’s name]. These methods will temporarily stun the monster, making it move erratically for roughly five seconds. This grants you enough time to pull the lever and return to orbit or evade the Masked Mimic if you are trapped inside the Facility with it.

Can you kill the Masked Mimic?

You can kill the Mask wearer with a Shovel, using four to five hits. The number of hits varies, depending on whether you were converted by the Mask or by the roaming Masked Mimic.

You’ll want to use Walkie-talkies to communicate with one another in case someone gets turned by the Mask. You can also use the Signal Translator to broadcast a message about the “Mimic” while stating its location. For example, “Mimic main entrance” will tell your teammates to avoid the area and also warn others trying to get to the Home Base that the Mimic is likely on their tail.

Don’t stay in one place for too long, and keep moving scrap into the Home Base to avoid being caught out by the Mask. Try to return to orbit if the Mask has infiltrated the Home Base (they can hide in the bunk beds). Their body will fall out of the ship, and your lost teammate will return once again when you are back in orbit.