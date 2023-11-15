Lethal Company: How to get and use the Radar Booster

The Radar Booster is a really useful item in Lethal Company that can help you stay safe as you journey around. It can be used in different ways, all of which are helpful. The best part is, it’s easy to get and simple to use.

What does the Radar Booster do in Lethal Company?

The Radar Booster is an awesome tool that can do many things. You can use it to watch things or even make sounds. In indoor areas, it works like a spy camera to see if there are any monsters near enemies. You can also use it to make noises that distract the monsters in outdoor areas, giving yourself and your teammates a chance to scurry through.

How to get the Radar Booster in Lethal Company

To get the Radar Booster, you can buy it from the Store Page in the Terminal. Alternatively, you can also type “Radar Booster” and then press Confirm. It costs 50 credits, but it’s really useful.

You can buy and use the Radar Booster via the Terminal. Image via Zeekerss

How to use the Radar Booster in Lethal Company

Using the Radar Booster is simple. Start by clicking the left button on your mouse to switch it on. Next, hit the G key to place it where you want. Once it’s set, you can check it on the Monitor.

Tip: Put it in busy areas or important spots, like near the main doors or fire escapes.

You can either watch the room or area through its camera or make it beep by typing “Ping” in the Terminal. Remember, you need to be watching a player for the ping to work.

Is the Radar Booster worth buying in Lethal Company?

Yes, the Radar Booster is most definitely worth buying; I find myself buying it quite a bit. It only costs 50 credits and does many things to help you survive and defend yourself. To use it best, remember to place it in a clever spot somewhere inside or outside of the base, like the ones mentioned above. Otherwise, it won’t be as useful.