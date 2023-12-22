Lethal Company Update 47: Full patch notes listed

Lethal Company has continued to win over its growing player base with consistent updates that have added plenty of new content since its release in October. And now, Update 47 has finally arrived.

The game’s developer Zeekerss unveiled the newest patch on the official Lethal Company Discord, saying that although the purpose of this latest update was bug fixes, there were also a couple of new features that will give the game a bit more depth as the devs continue to build toward an even more successful 2024.

Here are the full patch notes for Lethal Company’s Update 47.

Lethal Company full Update 47 patch notes

New Weekly Challenge moons

Welcome to the leaderboards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When jumping into the game, there is now a new mode that allows you to compete against other players on a randomly generated moon for a place on a ranked leaderboard. You will only have one day to collect as much scrap as possible on this moon, which will look the same for all players who participate in this mode.

When you load into this new mode, you’ll notice that instead of giving the players a set quota to reach on the monitor, it will read, “As much as possible.” You are also given a good amount of credits so you can buy whatever tools you need for your run before you set off to break some records.

After you’ve completed your run, you’ll be told how well you performed, along with what place you’ve taken on the global leaderboards. Players can only use their first run to place on the leaderboards, and even though you can replay the run with your friends, only your first run will be counted—so if you need to, hit some practice runs before you jump into the real deal.

Lobby tags

If you’ve ever had trouble finding a specific lobby in the public game list, the lobby tags should help streamline the process for you and your fellow company employees. Tags can be added by the lobby leaders so people can search for specific types of lobbies and sift through the games that cater to their specific needs, such as “First-timers” or “casual.”

