How to add mods to Lethal Company

Lethal Company is shaping up to be one of the biggest horror releases in 2023, and it was developed by a single person. It’s garnered over 100 thousand concurrent players, with most popular gaming content creators jumping aboard to explore the game’s weird and dangerous moons.

At present, though, the game is fairly light on content, and can get repetitive after a while. But worry not—modders are here to help, and we’re here to show you how to install mods in Lethal Company.

The game is very new, and so are all its mods, so things are rapidly evolving. There are already some awesome mods for Lethal Company that will improve your gameplay and satiate your boredom after you’ve explored all the nooks and crannies of its seven maps.

How to get and install mods in Lethal Company?

Download and install BepInEx

The process of obtaining and installing mods in Lethal Company is fairly simple, but there is one crucial step to go over, and that’s getting the BepInEx plugin framework for the Unity engine. We’ve already covered how to get, install, and tweak BepInEx in a separate guide, so follow that before exploring otherworldly mods for Lethal Company.

Download and install the LC API

Another crucial component to modding Lethal Company is the LC API made by 2018. It’s simple and straightforward to install, so here’s how to do it:

Go to the LC API page on Thunderstore.

Select “Manual Download,” and save the .zip file to your desired location.

Open the archive.

Go to your Steam Library, and right-click on Lethal Company.

Hover your mouse over “Manage,” and select “Browse Local Files.”

Transfer the “BepInEx” folder from the archive into the game’s folder.

And that should be that. You’ve now installed the LC API, which is a significant dependency for many Lethal Company mods. It will also let everyone know your server is modded, alongside other helpful hosting features.

Explore the Thunderstore

The Thunderstore is a mod-hosting website geared towards mods made for Unity games. It’ll have all the mods currently available for Lethal Company, and you can explore it to you heart’s content, picking out anything that’s to your liking. All the mods can be installed manually in the same manner we’ve described for the LC API. That said, the Thunderstore also has its own mod manager, the r2modman, which is a useful tool that completely streamlines mod installation and simplifies the process to share mods between yourself and your friends.

Best mods for Lethal Company

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

Lethal Company, despite being relatively new, already has a sizeable modding community that’s only going to get bigger as time goes by. Considering the game’s popularity, it’s only a matter of time before we get some total overhauls and major changes to the game’s core gameplay loop. Until then, let’s take a look at some of the best mods currently available for Lethal Company.

More company in Lethal Company. Image via ModDB

Want to explore moons with an army instead of a regular crew? Well, this mod’s got you covered. It allows you to host parties of up to 20 players (which is a whole lot more than the default of 4). This mod, with so many people, completely streamlines the game and turns it into more of a comedy club than a Lovecraftian horror experience. Nevertheless, it’s meant for fun games that are less serious and gritty, which you may want a fix of after witnessing so many cosmic horrors.

You can also give More Company a try if 20 players just isn’t enough.

In contrast to the mod that makes the game easier by adding a ton of players, this one makes the game a lot harder. Enter Brutal Company, a mod that does exactly what it says. It introduces dynamic events for each of the moons, adds new mechanics, and generally increases the game’s difficulty. What’s also great about this mod is that only the host needs to have it running, meaning you won’t have to guide your friends through the process of modding the game themselves.

All in all, this mod makes Lethal Company feel a lot more like Lethal Company, and makes those gruelling, hardcore horror elements of the game really stand out.

The flashlight can save your life. Image via Zeekerss

Tired of having to pull out a flashlight to actually use it? Flashlight Toggle removes that feature from the game, making the item available at a button press, no matter what else you might be holding in your hands.

Lethal Company is a dark game. It’s really dark, and going anywhere without a flashlight is asking for trouble. That said, the game features some weapons like the shovel or stop sign that are unusable as long as you’re holding the flashlight. This mod completely changes that, and lets you use the much-needed flashlight at any point, even with your hands full.

The default orange suit, while already iconic, gets bland and boring quickly, and there are few alternatives to be found. More Suits fixes that issue by adding several new suits that players can use and customize, which also makes identifying each player a whole lot easier. In the dark, where horrors lurk, it can be difficult to know who’s who, and this mod is precisely what you may need to help you further your exploration. The suits are also quite fashionable, too.

Lethal Company, while a good game generally, has a lot of questionable design choices that may leave players scratching their heads. Some items weigh a ton more than they should, the key binds are unusual to say the least, and time seems to progress a lot faster than it should. This mod fixes all these issues and a whole lot more while also giving you control over each setting to tailor the game precisely to your liking.

All weights in the game are overhauled to be more sensible and enable you to carry more loot. The mod also introduces two extra slots, meaning you can carry a couple of more items. More items that weigh less eventually evens out and doesn’t break the game by any means. Time also progresses slower, giving you more opportunities to explore and loot, and the sprinting mechanic is improved. All in all, this might be the most comprehensive mod for Lethal Company, and we wholeheartedly recommend it.