The Kidnapper Fox joins the long list of entities for Lethal Company v55. With its mischievous behavior and large health pool, you best not get too close to those Vain Shrouds or you’ll be lassoed, purging your chances to loot the Facility.

Recommended Videos

Kidnapper Fox is one of the latest monsters joining Lethal Company‘s bestiary. Its file name is Bush Wolf, and this bizarre Fox-like creature has Turbot features, with a sideways face and a flat, malformed body that strafes across the terrain once spotted. It navigates back and forth its habitat of weeds, waiting for you to get close enough for its attack.

Engaging in an intense one-versus-one will likely lead to your demise unless you have a weapon in hand to put it down. Here’s how to deal with the Kidnapper Fox in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: How to deal with the Kidnapper Fox

Proceed with caution for a Fox could be lurking within the bushes Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kidnapper Fox has a distinct appearance as its entire body lies flat against the ground. You won’t spot these easily, however, as they lie in wait within the red bushes (known as Vain Shroud). The higher the number of Vain Shroud on the moon you’re visiting, the greater the chances that multiple Kidnapper Foxes spawn in. Through experimentation, Vain Shrouds seem to appear most commonly on Vow.

Kidnapper Foxes aren’t restricted to a particular visiting hour. Rather, they are present throughout the daytime, making them a difficult foe to deal with while moving scrap back to your Home Base. The best way to deal with the Kidnapper Fox is to avoid the Vain Shroud altogether. Keep a safe distance from a collection of Vain Shroud, as the Kidnapper Fox will ambush you within a one-meter distance of the bush it hides in.

Keep a distance and strafe in the opposite direction of the Fox to push it to another bush. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kidnapper Fox has one mode of attack and that’s to use its tongue similar to a Frog catching its prey. Get too close and you’ll be caught in its grasp, pulled into the Vain Shroud, and consumed. The Kidnapper Fox can kill you fast and what’s worse is that it has an incredibly high health pool for a daytime entity. Jumping while caught in its lasso only pulls you closer to the Fox’s grin.

You can’t escape if you’re unarmed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any equipped items will drop if you’re caught by a Kidnapper Fox. The best way to counter this is to either wield a Shovel while moving scrap back to the ship or have someone on guard with you in case the Fox attempts its kidnapping move. The best outcome is to pick up whatever weapon you were holding to hit its tongue, causing it to retract.

The Kidnapper Fox can hide inside the Home Base once disturbed, attacking any Terminal-bound employees or those on monitor duty. Avoid its tongue when attempting to kill it. If it latches onto your friend, use the Shovel against its side or back. Stepping into the tongue in an attempt to headshot it will kill you instantly.

Can you kill the Kidnapper Fox in Lethal Company?

Don’t get too close unless you have a Shovel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes. The Kidnapper Fox can be killed. However, it takes quite a few whacks with the Shovel, Yield, or Stop Sign to take it down. A successful hit with the Shovel deals one damage against the Kidnapper Fox. With a health pool of seven, you will have to hit it seven times total to kill the beast. It’s best to finish the fight once you engage with the target.

Remember that it is highly unlikely for a single Kidnapper Fox to spawn on the map for the entire day. The number of Foxes on the map can increase depending on the quantity of present Vain Shrouds and whether their numbers are within proximity to one another. Scattered Vain Shrouds are unlikely to hide any Kidnapper Foxes inside. Rather, it is within densely populated and small gatherings of Vain Shroud where the Fox lies in wait for its prey.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy