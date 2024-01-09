Working at Lethal Company is all about gathering enough scrap to meet quota and making sure you can survive through to the next day while working with the company. As part of a new update, Challenge Moons have arrived, giving you the chance to compare your skills against other players.

These Challenge Moons rotate out each week, with your goal to make your way through the bunker of this moon, gather as many supplies as you can, and exfil to orbit. However, these are not moons you can encounter on a standard run, and they’re going to be significantly more difficult.

Here’s what you need to know about how Challenge Moons work in Lethal Company.

What are Challenge Moons in Lethal Company?

Start a challenge moon from the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Challenge Moon in Lethal Company is a procedurally generated mode you can access from the main menu before starting a session. The seed for this moon will be shared among all Lethal Company players for a week, and after you complete it, your score is uploaded to a leaderboard where you can compare yourself to other players, and friends.

As the name implies, the difficulty of a Challenge Moon will be much harder than the standard you find in Lethal Company. Challenge Moons are designed for you to repeat again and again to reach a higher score, allowing you to compare your efficiency against other players. You can expect the monsters to be truly terrifying, so you’ll want to be on your guard and know how to best handle them.

When you start a Challenge Moon, you receive a random assortment of starting credits and an increased amount of scrap, and there are other hidden attributes about the bunker that have been tweaked.

Tip: The developer has strongly recommended that anyone who attempts these challenges have all mods for Lethal Company turned off to ensure everyone receives the same seed and it doesn’t cause issues.

The score uploaded to your leaderboard at the end of a Challenge Moon is based on the profit you make at the end of a run. The more profits you walk away with and secure from the bunker in Lethal Company, the better your score. You want to make sure you grab as many items as you can from inside the bunker, and your team has as few deaths as possible to acquire the most profit for the company.

When do Challenge Moons change in Lethal Company?

A new Challenge Moon will appear in Lethal Company once a week. Because the first update introducing Challenge Moons occurred on a Monday, these should rotate out every Monday moving forward with a randomly generated name. You should be able to see it underneath your save files when you’re on the main menu.