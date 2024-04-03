Category:
Indies

Lethal Company Artifice map guide

The ultimate death trap.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 12:02 am
An overhead view of Artifice by Shirt on YouTube
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Shirt YouTube

Annihilating Titan in the threat department, Artifice is the most challenging Moon to visit in Lethal Company. Death waits around every corner of this Moon’s surface, where hope is completely lost for those who dare to enter the Eclipsed Artifice.

Recommended Videos

With the guaranteed spawn of the Old Birds, Artifice welcomes employees with open arms into a horrifying death trap. Unlike any other Lethal Company Moon, the Artifice includes a mini-game based around a unique layout with Warehouses that can trap those frightening Old Birds inside. Here is everything you need to know before you try out Artifice.

Lethal Company: All Artifice monsters

Pointing at an inactive Old Bird in Lethal Company
Old Birds always spawn on this Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company‘s Artifice is the first Moon ranked as Hazard Level S++. It costs a whopping 1,500 Credits to visit. Introduced in v50, Artifice includes a unique new method of fighting back against the tough outdoor monsters. But which monsters will you face in a S++ rank Moon?

Facility monsters

MonsterSpawn ChanceCan you stun the monster?Can you kill the monster?Shovel Hit HP
Bunker SpiderTBDYesYesFive hits
BrackenTBDYesYesThree hits
ButlerTBDNoYesFour hits
Coil-HeadTBDYesNoN/A
HygrodereTBDYesNoN/A
Hoarding BugTBDYesYesTwo hits
JesterTBDYesNoN/A
MaskedTBDYesYesFour hits
NutcrackerTBDYesYesFive hits
Snare FleaTBDYesYesTwo hits
Spore LizardTBDYesNoN/A
ThumperTBDYesYesFour hits

Outdoor monsters

MonsterSpawn chanceCan you stun the monster?Can you kill the monster?Shovel Hit HP
Baboon HawkTBDYesYesSix hits
ManticoilTBDYesYesOne hit
Eyeless DogTBDYesYes12 hits
Forest KeeperTBDNoYes21 to 25 hits
Old BirdTBDNoNoN/A

All loot on Artifice in Lethal Company

Artifice is covered in high-tier loot, including multiple gold bars, making your trip worth it—if you manage to survive. There won’t be any real need to visit another Moon to reach high quotas if you master Artifice. Here is the scrap list for Artifice.

Item nameSpawn chanceAverage value
Airhorn3.18 percent62
Big Bolt2.12 percent26
Bottles1.31 percent50
Brass Bell4.57 percent64
Cash Register2.12 percent120
Clown Horn2.53 percent62
Coffee Mug0.82 percent46
Comedy Mask4.16 percent40
DIY Flashbang1.06 percent19
Easter Egg1.55 percent37
Fancy Lamp4.32 percent94
Gift Box1.22 percent20
Gold Bar2.94 percent156
Gold Cup4.49 percent60
Hairdryer4.49 percent80
Hair Brush1.31 percent22
Jar of Pickles2.69 percent46
Large Axle2.53 percent46
Laser Pointer0.82 percent66
Magic 7 Ball2.45 percent54
Magnifying Glass3.43 percent52
Old Phone2.04 percent56
Painting5.06 percent92
Perfume Bottle1.14 percent76
Pill Bottle1.22 percent28
Plastic Fish1.31 percent34
Red Soda1.63 percent54
Robot Toy1.08 percent72
Rubber Ducky4.89 percent51
Tea Kettle2.45 percent44
Teeth2.20 percent72
Toothpaste3.43 percent31
Toy Cube1.63 percent34
Tragedy Mask4.32 percent40
V Engine2.45 percent38
Wedding Ring3.43 percent66
Whoopie Cushion3.51 percent21

Lethal Company: Tips for Artifice

A Old Bird spotted from afar in Lethal Company
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s worse! It’s a giant mech that screams like a baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unless you are visiting Eclipsed Artifice (which you shouldn’t), the Old Bird activation times vary. There is no set activation time for the Old Birds, as I’ve seen mechs come to life between 3:30 and 4:40pm, while others activate as early as 1pm. The Old Birds will always stand stationary at the beginning of the day, letting you easily enter Artifice’s Facility. Unlike other outdoor monsters, however, the Old Birds will activate before the Forest Keepers, Eyeless Dogs, and Baboon Hawks.

As the Old Birds cannot be killed, you can use the Jetpack to move scrap back to the ship without being shot down by missiles. This strategy is great for solo and team players who are looking to get reach high quotas on Artifice.

As you stay inside the Artifice Facility, the Old Birds will kill any outdoor monsters that spawn after 5pm. The best strategy here is to trap all but one Old Bird inside the Warehouses scattered around Artifice. There are switches inside these Warehouses that can hold Old Birds inside. Any closed Warehouses likely have Old Birds inside them already. You should keep an Old Bird around to kill any outdoor monsters that spawn in.

The switches inside Artifice Warehouses to trap Old Birds inside, credit TheEagleSpy on YouTube
Are you brave enough to be bait? Screenshot by Dot Esports via TheEagleSpy YouTube

Baboon Hawks have the highest chance of spawning. With their recent buff for v50, the Hawks can be quite difficult to evade; their spawns increase the longer you spend time on Artifice. Because of this, we recommend using the TZP-Inhalant to get past the Hawks and Birds. Designate someone on the team to use the Jetpack to move high-value items back to the ship, while everyone else should use the Inhalant to safely carry heavier scrap.

The Fire Exit is easy to find as it’s on the right-hand side of the Facility. When Old Birds are active, you can get to the Fire Exit by hugging the barbed wire perimeter fence line and following it towards the right. You will eventually find a hole in the fence leading into a small building. You can run to the Fire Exit from here. With this route in mind, it may be best to move your loot to this exit rather than risk things at the Main Entrance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to deal with the Forest Keeper in Lethal Company
A forest keeper next to a ship in Lethal Company.
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Forest Keeper in Lethal Company
Andrej Barovic and others Andrej Barovic and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed
Image of an employee in Lethal Company looking at a clipboard.
Category: Indies
Indies
All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Old Birds standing inactive across Embrion in Lethal Company
Category: Indies
Indies
All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to deal with the Forest Keeper in Lethal Company
A forest keeper next to a ship in Lethal Company.
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Forest Keeper in Lethal Company
Andrej Barovic and others Andrej Barovic and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed
Image of an employee in Lethal Company looking at a clipboard.
Category: Indies
Indies
All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Old Birds standing inactive across Embrion in Lethal Company
Category: Indies
Indies
All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Author
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.