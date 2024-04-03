Lethal Company Artifice map guide

Annihilating Titan in the threat department, Artifice is the most challenging Moon to visit in Lethal Company. Death waits around every corner of this Moon’s surface, where hope is completely lost for those who dare to enter the Eclipsed Artifice.
With the guaranteed spawn of the Old Birds, Artifice welcomes employees with open arms into a horrifying death trap. Unlike any other Lethal Company Moon, the Artifice includes a mini-game based around a unique layout with Warehouses that can trap those frightening Old Birds inside. Here is everything you need to know before you try out Artifice.
Lethal Company: All Artifice monsters
Lethal Company‘s Artifice is the first Moon ranked as Hazard Level S++. It costs a whopping 1,500 Credits to visit. Introduced in v50, Artifice includes a unique new method of fighting back against the tough outdoor monsters. But which monsters will you face in a S++ rank Moon?
Facility monsters
|Monster
|Spawn Chance
|Can you stun the monster?
|Can you kill the monster?
|Shovel Hit HP
|Bunker Spider
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Five hits
|Bracken
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Three hits
|Butler
|TBD
|No
|Yes
|Four hits
|Coil-Head
|TBD
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Hygrodere
|TBD
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Hoarding Bug
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Two hits
|Jester
|TBD
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Masked
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Four hits
|Nutcracker
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Five hits
|Snare Flea
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Two hits
|Spore Lizard
|TBD
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Thumper
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Four hits
Outdoor monsters
|Monster
|Spawn chance
|Can you stun the monster?
|Can you kill the monster?
|Shovel Hit HP
|Baboon Hawk
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Six hits
|Manticoil
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|One hit
|Eyeless Dog
|TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|12 hits
|Forest Keeper
|TBD
|No
|Yes
|21 to 25 hits
|Old Bird
|TBD
|No
|No
|N/A
All loot on Artifice in Lethal Company
Artifice is covered in high-tier loot, including multiple gold bars, making your trip worth it—if you manage to survive. There won’t be any real need to visit another Moon to reach high quotas if you master Artifice. Here is the scrap list for Artifice.
|Item name
|Spawn chance
|Average value
|Airhorn
|3.18 percent
|62
|Big Bolt
|2.12 percent
|26
|Bottles
|1.31 percent
|50
|Brass Bell
|4.57 percent
|64
|Cash Register
|2.12 percent
|120
|Clown Horn
|2.53 percent
|62
|Coffee Mug
|0.82 percent
|46
|Comedy Mask
|4.16 percent
|40
|DIY Flashbang
|1.06 percent
|19
|
|Easter Egg
|1.55 percent
|37
|Fancy Lamp
|4.32 percent
|94
|Gift Box
|1.22 percent
|20
|Gold Bar
|2.94 percent
|156
|Gold Cup
|4.49 percent
|60
|Hairdryer
|4.49 percent
|80
|Hair Brush
|1.31 percent
|22
|Jar of Pickles
|2.69 percent
|46
|Large Axle
|2.53 percent
|46
|Laser Pointer
|0.82 percent
|66
|
|Magic 7 Ball
|2.45 percent
|54
|Magnifying Glass
|3.43 percent
|52
|Old Phone
|2.04 percent
|56
|Painting
|5.06 percent
|92
|Perfume Bottle
|1.14 percent
|76
|Pill Bottle
|1.22 percent
|28
|Plastic Fish
|1.31 percent
|34
|Red Soda
|1.63 percent
|54
|Robot Toy
|1.08 percent
|72
|Rubber Ducky
|4.89 percent
|51
|Tea Kettle
|2.45 percent
|44
|Teeth
|2.20 percent
|72
|Toothpaste
|3.43 percent
|31
|Toy Cube
|1.63 percent
|34
|Tragedy Mask
|4.32 percent
|40
|V Engine
|2.45 percent
|38
|Wedding Ring
|3.43 percent
|66
|Whoopie Cushion
|3.51 percent
|21
Lethal Company: Tips for Artifice
Unless you are visiting Eclipsed Artifice (which you shouldn’t), the Old Bird activation times vary. There is no set activation time for the Old Birds, as I’ve seen mechs come to life between 3:30 and 4:40pm, while others activate as early as 1pm. The Old Birds will always stand stationary at the beginning of the day, letting you easily enter Artifice’s Facility. Unlike other outdoor monsters, however, the Old Birds will activate before the Forest Keepers, Eyeless Dogs, and Baboon Hawks.
As the Old Birds cannot be killed, you can use the Jetpack to move scrap back to the ship without being shot down by missiles. This strategy is great for solo and team players who are looking to get reach high quotas on Artifice.
As you stay inside the Artifice Facility, the Old Birds will kill any outdoor monsters that spawn after 5pm. The best strategy here is to trap all but one Old Bird inside the Warehouses scattered around Artifice. There are switches inside these Warehouses that can hold Old Birds inside. Any closed Warehouses likely have Old Birds inside them already. You should keep an Old Bird around to kill any outdoor monsters that spawn in.
Baboon Hawks have the highest chance of spawning. With their recent buff for v50, the Hawks can be quite difficult to evade; their spawns increase the longer you spend time on Artifice. Because of this, we recommend using the TZP-Inhalant to get past the Hawks and Birds. Designate someone on the team to use the Jetpack to move high-value items back to the ship, while everyone else should use the Inhalant to safely carry heavier scrap.
The Fire Exit is easy to find as it’s on the right-hand side of the Facility. When Old Birds are active, you can get to the Fire Exit by hugging the barbed wire perimeter fence line and following it towards the right. You will eventually find a hole in the fence leading into a small building. You can run to the Fire Exit from here. With this route in mind, it may be best to move your loot to this exit rather than risk things at the Main Entrance.