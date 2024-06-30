Lethal Company car: How to get and use the Company Cruiser

For the first time in Lethal Company‘s history, a car has been added to the game. Part of Version 55, the Company Cruiser is a trunk with somewhat janky controls, but it can be highly entertaining in your scrap run.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lethal Company‘s Company Cruiser.

How to get the Company Cruiser in Lethal Company

It’s a hefty price to pay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Company Cruiser costs a whopping 400 credits to buy. This isn’t much if your goal is to purchase only this. But with its somewhat janky controls, the Company Cruiser may not be worth your while as it’s incredibly hard to navigate across the hilly terrains of Lethal Company‘s moons.

This car is exclusively available at the Dropship’s Terminal. You must sell scrap to afford this first-ever Lethal Company vehicle.

How to use the Company Cruiser in Lethal Company

The first of many problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cruiser has three modes:

Park

Reverse

Drive

You can change this on the gear stick inside the car. There’s also a red button to Eject from the car. The Company Cruiser’s health pool is visible via the hood. Simply pop it and look at the gauge. An empty gauge means the Cruiser cannot be used. Returning to orbit with the Cruiser attached replenishes its “health bar.”

Hitting obstacles such as rocks and trees will lower the Cruiser’s health bar. The hood will light in a fiery blaze if the car takes too much damage. It is then inoperable at this point and will explode if you try to drive it while on fire.

Don’t try to drive while in Park mode. It is best to use the Company Cruiser on moons like Artifice, due to the moon’s flat surface. The car can go uphill and drive faster in reverse, but it is best to only use the car on moons with smoother terrain. You can push the car if you get it stuck.

Crashing will likely kill you on impact, so aim for trees to destroy them, resulting in minimal damage to the Cruiser. The car is capable of killing outdoor entities; however, the number of hits required varies from monster to monster. Worst of all, the Cruiser still takes damage while running over entities.

Get a free truck if you somehow lose this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The newly added Dropship Magnet lets you easily transport the Company Cruiser to other moons. This means the Company Cruiser isn’t a one-use item, which is particularly useful to know after spending 400 credits on it. The Magnet is also helpful during stormy weather, where flicking the switch at the back of the Dropship will pull any dropped metallic items near the ship straight to it.

