How to deal with the Hydrogere Slime in Lethal Company

Slow. Deadly. Annoying. Blob. These are just some of the many words players use when coming across the Hydrogere (also known as the Slime) in Lethal Company— and for good reason.

A large blue see-through creature, it can appear pretty much everywhere and halt your progress or way back to the exit door. You could even run into it by pure accident say, when trying to keep eyes on a Coil Head or Bracken.

While it isn’t the hardest enemy to avoid, it is by far the most annoying and has even wiped out my entire team at once. When we all entered the main entrance door it was at the door’s spawn point, killing us all quickly before anyone had a chance to react to what was going on.

So take it from me. I know how to deal with it.

Can you kill or avoid the Slime creature in Lethal Company?

The Hydrogere Slime cannot be killed or stopped, as it will slowly keep approaching you or a teammate and potentially block off the only exit you have if you aren’t careful. As it is slow, any blocking it does could have dire consequences as the clock slowly ticks before a ship leaves the moon you are on.

As such, there are a few strategies you can take on maneuvering past the Slime or at least dealing with it in some way. These include:

Jump on nearby rails and tables to get past the Slime

to get past the Slime Draw its attention away from the door or area to run past it

from the door or area to run past it Close doors to trap the slime in whichever room it is in.

to trap the slime in whichever room it is in. Jump over it if you are feeling brave and have the space to do so.

Just remember that if you even touch the slime briefly with your feet it will result in instadeath. So be careful. While it’s slow, it is also invincible, unkillable, and deadly. If you were to die to the slime, your body would be stuck inside of it, making it impossible to pick up.

If you have a teleporter on the ship a teammate will be able to retrieve your body in that way. But try not to be the idiot that died to see-through goo. There are a lot worse ways to die on this job.