How to move Workers in Schedule 1

Workers or employees are essential in Schedule 1 when it comes to automating chores in your pursuit of building a drug empire. However, you must utilise all your workers optimally and ensure their wages are always paid on time.

Certain facilities and locations also allow you to have more employees than others. This allows you to produce more drugs at locations with more worker capacity, also requiring more supplies and extra wages. For this reason, you might need to move around your employees to get the most out of your facilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about moving workers in Schedule 1.

Can you move employees in Schedule 1?

Unfortunately, you cannot move employees once assigned tasks in Schedule 1. The game doesn’t allow moving any specific employee between locations after being placed somewhere.

However, there is a workaround that you will be able to use to place a specific worker at one of your different facilities. This workaround is fairly expensive and will cost you quite a bit of additional cash every time you go through this process.

Alternate way to move workers in Schedule 1

The only workaround to moving workers in Schedule 1 is firing them and re-hiring them from the warehouse. This process will require you to pay the hiring cost every time you want to move an employee to a different facility. It will also cost you the time to go through the entire process of hiring a worker and then assigning a bed and tasks using the Management Clipboard.

Apart from this method, there is no way to move around employees in the game once they have been assigned a bed and tasks at a certain location.

