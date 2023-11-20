How to deal with the Earth Leviathan in Lethal Company

The Earth Leviathan is one of the tougher enemies you’ll encounter in Lethal Company. You won’t have much warning before it erupts from the ground to eat you, but there are some ways you can handle it.

None of the items on your ship or those you can purchase from the store can help you, though. Instead, you must rely on your team and react immediately. Here’s what you need to know about dealing with an Earth Leviathan in Lethal Company.

How to not get eaten by Earth Leviathans in Lethal Company

Looking out for Earth Leviathans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You avoid being eaten by an Earth Leviathan by turning around and running backward away from where you were. It’s all about going in the opposite direction of where you’re about to be, especially if you can feel the rumble of it about to breach the surface to eat you or even a friend in front of you in Lethal Company. If you continue moving forward or even try to run forward, the Earth Leviathan has a high chance of eating and killing your character.

If a friend gets eaten by the Earth Leviathan, or you’re crafty enough to avoid it when it bursts up from the ground, scan it. It’s the perfect time to learn more about it at your ship’s terminal. As you might have guessed, the terminal will inform you of the same details I’ve shared with you, and the only way to avoid an Earth Leviathan is to run backward and retrace your steps. Running forward to outrun the Earth Leviathan in Lethal Company is not a good idea, and I tried it a few times to find out. It never worked.

In Lethal Company, having someone stay on the ship is a good idea when working with a small team. Not only can they open doors or turn off turrets inside the bunker, but an ally in the ship can monitor the outdoors to see if an Earth Leviathan is circling the ship. If they spot a large marker circling around the ship before anyone returns, they can warn everyone with a walkie-talkie and make sure they’re prepared.

If you’re truly worried about being eaten by an Earth Leviathan, the TZP inhalant might be a good idea for you to have in your inventory. The TZP-inhalant gives your character a slight speed boost and reduces the stamina you spend running or jumping for a short time. You can use this when trying to run back to your ship and hopefully outrun the Earth Levithan. It’s not a guaranteed way to avoid it, but it might be a good idea to have it in your ship’s storage when you need it in a pinch.

Outside of coordinating with your teammates in Lethal Company, make sure to be ready to run backward whenever an Earth Leviathan is about to leap into the air. Turning around and running in the other direction is the only way to avoid one, even if you can’t defeat it in combat.