In Lethal Company, eclipsed is a term used for different moons at certain times. The game doesn’t explain what it means, but you can figure it out on your own by playing. Once you do, you’ll quickly see that it’s not a good thing.

What does eclipsed mean in Lethal Company?

In Lethal Company, eclipsed is a hard weather condition where the moon is always dark because it’s in an eclipse’s shadow. This means monsters show up right away and more often outside. So, this makes the moon much harder to play on than moons without an eclipse.

Because of this, it’s a smart idea to stay away from moons affected by an eclipse. They are very risky and don’t offer much in return. You should only try them if you want a really tough challenge for fun.

What other weather types are there in Lethal Company?

Eclipsed is just one of several weather types in Lethal Company, with others being flooded, foggy, rainy, and stormy. Each weather condition changes the moon’s environment in a different way.

Foggy weather reduces visibility outdoors, making it harder to see. Flooded conditions cause water levels on the moon to rise, creating a time limit for exploration. Rainy weather leads to the formation of dangerous quicksand on the ground outside, posing a deadly risk. And during stormy weather, players carrying loot in outdoor areas have a higher chance of getting struck by lightning.

Is Eclipsed the worst weather type in Lethal Company?

Yes, just like you’d guess from what it does, Eclipsed is certainly the toughest weather type in Lethal Company. While each weather adds its own challenges, none match the increase in difficulty that an eclipse brings. Picture a moon swarming with monsters right from the start.

But the moon you’re on also adds its own level of challenge. For instance, the moon Offense has more aggressive monsters. Meanwhile, Dine and Rend are icy moons that are always bombarded with blizzards.