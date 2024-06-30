How to get and use Weed Killer in Lethal Company

Become the top gardener at the Company, put that Weed Killer to the test, and reduce those kidnapping odds in Lethal Company.

Weed Killer is the latest item to join the Lethal Company store on your Dropship’s Terminal, as part of update v55. You may be wondering what to use Weed Killer on, but not to worry: We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Weed Killer in Lethal Company.

Where to get Weed Killer in Lethal Company

Available for day one purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like the handy Shovel in Lethal Company, Weed Killer is only purchasable via the Dropship Terminal. A single bottle of Weed Killer costs 60 credits and is available to buy on day one. You cannot find this item as scrap within a Facility. Instead, you are limited to the Store, making it a difficult item to justify purchasing.

Weed Killer is predominately situational, like the Spray Paint and Radar Booster. Because of this, it is best to only purchase the Weed Killer for its sole purpose, rather than bulk-buying and storing it in the red cabinet.

Where to use Weed Killer in Lethal Company

Beware, Bush Wolves can hide inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have noticed the uniquely red and spikey bushes that are scattered throughout the Facility’s exterior. These are also part of Lethal Company v55, and both the Weed Killer and these bushes go hand-in-hand with one another. Weed Killer has properties more similar to the Shovel than the Spray Paint, in that this bottle can kill.

But what can it kill precisely? The answer lies inside the red bushes. Setting you back 60 credits per bottle, Weed Killer destroys those red bushes (called Vain Shroud in-game). A Vain Shroud on its own will do you no harm, but a gathering of these can and will spawn in the territorial Bush Wolf (more commonly called the Kidnapper Fox).

It can take quite a few sprays before you completely destroy one weed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Holding down interact (left-click) while holding Weed Killer over a Vain Shroud will slowly destroy it. Weed Killer has a somewhat small spray quantity, meaning you cannot destroy all Vain Shrouds in the area. However, spraying those pesky weeds will massively reduce the number of Bush Wolf that spawn outside.

There is a theory that the Weed Killer can kill the Bracken; however, this information hasn’t been confirmed for sure just yet. Check back soon as we’ll update this if any discoveries about Weed Killer are made!

