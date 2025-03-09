How to deal with Gnomes in R.E.P.O.

If you were thinking about buying a garden gnome for your yard then think again, the R.E.P.O. Gnomes won’t be sending you luck, good fortune, or protection anytime soon.

Here is our full monster guide on how to deal with the Gnome in R.E.P.O.

What does the Gnome do in R.E.P.O.?

Don’t let them overwhelm you. Video by Dot Esports

The Gnome is one of the biggest annoyances in R.E.P.O. Always spawning in groups of four, the Gnome is a persistent threat to your high quota runs. Their threat level, however, is incredibly low, being more of a nuisance than anything else. Gnomes wander around, hoping to run into you. They seem innocent enough at first until they reveal their pickaxe and charge at your legs. Gnomes deal minimal damage (10HP per attack), similar to the Peeper.

While they do attack you if you’re unarmed and without loot, a Gnome’s main goal is to disrupt your game. They do this by destroying any valuables you have near you or worse, inside your C.A.R.T. If you see a pack of Gnomes heading your way, you need to counter them before they swarm your goodies.

How to evade Gnomes in R.E.P.O.

There’s no reason to panic if a horde of Gnomes runs at you. Resembling diehard fans that can’t comprehend their favorite celebrity is a human being, the Gnomes invade your personal space and damage your property. Hiding from them is unnecessary as leaving your C.A.R.T. unsupervised will be detrimental to your quota and pleasing the Taxman. It’s time to fight off those pesky Gnomes if they’re found near your C.A.R.T. Be sure to stick around it and avoid standing near fragile, expensive valuables, as Gnomes will rush over to destroy them with their pickaxes.

Can you kill Gnomes?

Handle ’em. Video by Dot Esports

Yes. Gnomes are one of the easiest monsters to kill in R.E.P.O. Their health is non-existent and require few hits to win the fight. While a weapon is convenient, you can take Gnomes on unarmed. All you need to do is pick a Gnome up with left-click and raise your view to then drop (let go of left-click) from a height. This will kill a Gnome instantly. Don’t waste ammunition or melee weapon power on their charged bars on weak enemies that can’t kill you. You can use a Gnome as a weapon against his friends as they can crash into one another, killing both. You don’t get a life orb when a Gnome’s body shatters.

While you can kill them, Gnomes, like any other R.E.P.O. monster, can respawn. Their numbers also increase when you need to exfil after completing all extraction points in a round. Gnomes can invade the R.E.P.O. truck, so be on the lookout. That way, you don’t take unnecessary damage right before you leave.

