How to deal with the Hidden Ghost in R.E.P.O.

The enemies in R.E.P.O challenge you to find a clever way to outmaneuver them as you attempt to gather as many random items as you can before getting out. The hidden ghost is a tricky foe, and you’ll need a partner to overcome.

As you might expect from the hidden ghost, it’s a mysterious enemy that can appear during your game. You won’t have much time to react to it when it shows up, but there are clear signs when you’re dealing with this foe. When you notice the signs, your friends can attempt to help you out to prevent this ghost from taking you to a dangerous location on the map. Here’s what you need to know about to deal with the hidden ghost in R.E.P.O and how you can tell if it’s in your game.

What to do with the hidden ghost in R.E.P.O?

Turn up your volume to hear the hidden’s breathing or look for its breath animation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of the many enemies in R.E.P.O, the hidden ghost, commonly only referred to as the hidden, is a relatively tame adversary. It’s not a creature that outwardly harms you or does damage to your character. But it can lead to harmful or annoying moments when you’re trying to gather up supplies, or bring these treasures back to an extraction point. The hidden will attempt to possess your character, causing them to shrink and lift them into the air.

When a character is lifted into the air and flying away, they’re unable to do anything about it. They’re left to the fate of the hidden and have to wait until they’re set back down. This might be further away from an extraction point, on the other side of the map, or in a random spot that the creature selected, believing it to the be most annoying spot they could put you during your R.E.P.O match. There’s a good chance you might have to revive an ally if they get taken by this foe, and they encounter something more deadly.

If this happens to another character in your party, you’ll be able to knock them out of this trance. You’ll have to use the grab feature, as if you were attempting to pick up and object. You have to grab your friend to them out of the trance, breaking the curse the hidden place them on. It can be tricky to do it in a timely fashion, especially when someone is being lifted up and away from their previous spot. Because the hidden appears in the manor, it might be a good idea to split up into groups to manage this monster.

What is the hidden ghost in R.E.P.O?

Although the hidden ghost is one of the more tame enemies, it can be annoying if it leads you into an area where there are foes that can damage you. A good way to get around this is by knowing how to spot the hidden, and protect yourself. The surest sign that the hidden is in your game is a cold breath it lets out. As you get closer to the hidden, it’s breathing becomes much louder, and there’s a distinct breath animation it gives out while in it’s spot.

If you notice the breathing or hear it, crouching down low and avoiding the hidden’s path is your best choice. It wanders around the map, giving you an opportunity to clear anyone room it’s occupying until it returns later. So long as you stay out of its pathing and don’t draw it’s attention, there’s a good chance you can avoid it. If you or a friend becomes possessed, though, make sure someone else nearby is aware of what’s happening, and they should be able to grab and shake the person out of the possession, saving them from being placed in a dangerous situation.

