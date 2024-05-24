When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 end?

Fortnite‘s Wrecked season brings plenty of excitement to the Epic Games megahit, but if you’re wondering when chapter five, season three ends, we’ve got the answer.

Chapter five, season three in Fortnite features a host of collaborations with other franchising, including Fallout and Marvel, but the leaked roadmap for 2024 has teased even more excitement that we cannot wait for.

If, like us, you can’t contain your excitement for the future seasons in Fortnite, we’ve got all the details you need on when the Wrecked season will end below.

What is the Fortnite chapter five season three end date?

Sands of time. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite seasons last quite a while and Chapter Five, season three is no different, with over two months of content. In the Fortnite blog, Epic revealed that the Wrecked battle pass will be available to progress in until Aug. 16 at 1am CT/7am BST/4pm AEST.

The end date for Chapter Five, season three fits into the usual Fortnite update approach of falling on a Friday, so there are no real surprises there.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season four is expected to arrive as soon as the Wrecked season ends. If the leaked roadmap is accurate, we can expect another major Marvel collab for the season—following on from the inclusion of the Wastelander Magneto Outfit.

There’s still plenty to come to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three before we can even start to think about what next season will bring, though, with rumored collaborations with Metallica, Fall Guys, and Pirates of the Caribbean on the horizon.

Plenty more surprises could also be in store, with leaks suggesting a surprise crossover with 2023 viral indie hit Lethal Company is coming to Fortnite, and Epic Games will likely have a few more tricks up its sleeves.

