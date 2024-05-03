New Shop Item tab leaks likely point towards X-Men 97 collab

Fortnite leaks keep coming in light of the new Star Wars update, and this one points towards a potential collaboration with X-Men 97 in patch v29.40.

The latest leak from iFireMonkey on May 3 revealed new Fortnite Item Shop tabs that feature X-Men alongside Star Wars, Loki, Goalbound, and a few more. While we don’t know which exact X-Men skins are coming to Fortnite, previous leaks hint they could be a wave of outfits connected to the new X-Men 97 animated show.

Maybe these cosmetics will also become compatible with Fortnite? Image via Epic Games

On April 20, HYPEX shared a leak regarding Rocket League’s collaboration with X-Men 97, which launched on April 23. The collaboration released multiple cosmetics for Rocket League, including a car body, decals, and boosts. HYPEX also pointed out X-Men 97 outfits may come to Fortnite at some point, and those likely would be Jubilee, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Magneto.

There aren’t that many X-Men skins left to add since characters like Wolverine, Gambit, Storm, Rogue, and many more are already in the game. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Fortnite added new variants of those outfits as it did many times with other cosmetics.

Once again, we don’t know which outfits will be a part of this upcoming collaboration because no leaks mentioned them. So far, every leak points toward the existence of the collaboration without any specific details or images of the cosmetics.

Alongside the massive Star Wars collaboration featuring plenty of new cosmetics for all the Fortnite modes and the wave of My Hero Academia skins, the update v29.40 promises to be filled with exciting new cosmetics for players to grab.

