My Villain Academia: New MHA anime characters leaked for Fortnite v29.40

Fortnite leaks are all over the place this morning, and while we expected a lot of Star Wars content, we were not expecting new My Hero Academia skins to appear, let alone three of the biggest villains in the series.

As part of today’s leaks, files have been found for the villains Dabi, Tomura Shigaraki, and Himiko Toga, alongside a series of recognizable pickaxes and back blings from the show. For the eagle-eyed fans, you might also be able to see a small Nomu back bling, which is the same Nomu All Might faced off against in the first few episodes of the anime, just on a smaller scale this time around.

The codename for My Hero Academia x Fortnite League of Villians is "Dont Touch" for Shigaraki, "Craft Glue" for Toga, and "Earth Lane" for Dabi pic.twitter.com/VWfxFOWCMa — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2024

These would be the first villain skins from MHA. Until now, only the heroes have been made into skins, including main characters like Deku and even side characters like Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima.

The previous skins will likely be added to the shop when the villains release, so it’ll be a great time to collect anything you missed.

As these are just leaks, there’s no timeline on when these items will hit the shop. We don’t expect them to release when downtime ends because Epic Games is currently focused on its big Star Wars event. If we had to guess at a release date, we would say anytime after May 12, when the event ends, would be a good theoretical release window.

