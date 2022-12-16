All My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite

All of these heroes will be landing on the island soon.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now, partially thanks to the fact that it’s drawn in characters from all across the multiverse. Everyone from Rick Grimes to the Mandalorian has found themselves fighting on the Island.

Now, it looks like a fan-favorite anime will be crash landing soon as the characters from My Hero Academia enter the game.

With the success of Naruto and Dragon Ball in the game, it was only a matter of time before My Hero Academia had its turn. Here’s all you need to know about the four new My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite.

What My Hero Academia skins are in Fortnite?

As with past anime collabs, Fortnite has added four skins that showcase some of the most popular characters from the school. These include Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. These cosmetics will release with the collab on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6am CT. They each have their own pickaxe and back bling, included below.

Izuku Midoriya

Image via Epic Games

While young Midoriya was born without a Quirk, All Might saw his potential and instilled him with One for All. Deku comes with the All Might Collectible back bling action figure and the Blackwhip Axe pickaxe that’s made of the black energy Izuku learned to use in the anime. You can also switch to his Full Cowl style using a built-in emote.

All Might

Image via Epic Games

All Might is the symbol of peace in a world filled with villains who hope to cause disarray and despair. This skin comes with a built-in emote that allows the player to transform between the heroic and smaller form of the character.

He also comes with the ever-inspirational Principal Nezu back bling and the All Smite pickaxe that was previously shown in the Chapter Four launch trailer.

Katsuki Bakugo

Image via Epic Games

While he might be prickly on the outside, Bakugo has always been there when his friends needed him. His childhood rivalry with Izuku seems to keep them both going. Bakugo comes with a Hero alt style that will allow the player to dress for different seasons. He has a Grenade Backpack back bling and a Cluster Buster Pickaxe that draws on his explosive powers.

Ochaco Uraraka

Image via Epic Games

Ochaco has more strength than she often gives herself credit for, never giving up in times when she’s needed. Using her power of anti-gravity, she becomes essential in many life-saving situations. Players who purchase her skin will also get the Uravity Booster back bling, and the Uravity Smsasher pickaxe, both boosting her powers.