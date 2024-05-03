May the fourth be with you. The highly anticipated Fortnite X Star Wars update is at our doorstep, featuring plenty of new content and cosmetics. If you plan on freshening up your locker, here are all the skins you can expect to see in Fortnite with the Star Wars update v29.40.

The list below is a mix of what we’ve seen in the official reveal trailers and leaks, so take this with a pinch of salt.

All cosmetics coming to Fortnite in v29.40

Since it’s the biggest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date, most of the skins coming with this update are Star Wars-themed. But there’s also a new wave of My Hero Academia skins featuring some of the popular villains of the show, as well as a few original Fortnite outfits.

There are cosmetics for every core Fortnite game mode: Battle Royale, LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival, and as you can expect, every new Star Wars outfit has a LEGO style for you to enjoy the new Star Wars LEGO adventure to the fullest.

Here’s every cosmetic coming to Fortnite in update v29.40:

Chewbacca

Dagobah Luke

Lando Calrissian

AWR Trooper (aka the Death Trooper)

Disassembled C-3PO back bling

Lil’ AT-AT emote

Mad About Me instrument bundle featuring Cantina Band Jam Track

LEGO Star Wars decor bundles

Beskar car

Darth Maul car wheels

Red Lightsaber car boost

Dabi

Tomura Shigaraki

Himiko Toga

Eloween

Honeydancer

Carey

Reckless Raith

Titan

Lavendra

Tatsuo

On top of all the new cosmetics, several older Star Wars skins will return to the shop with this update. These skins include the Rise of the Skywalker bundle, Han Solo and Leia Organa bundle, and the Boba Fett bundle. It’s unlikely that skins like Anakin Skywalker will return to the shop as a part of this update since they weren’t mentioned in any leaks, and the update is themed around Rebels and the Empire.

