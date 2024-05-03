May the fourth be with you. The highly anticipated Fortnite X Star Wars update is at our doorstep, featuring plenty of new content and cosmetics. If you plan on freshening up your locker, here are all the skins you can expect to see in Fortnite with the Star Wars update v29.40.
The list below is a mix of what we’ve seen in the official reveal trailers and leaks, so take this with a pinch of salt.
All cosmetics coming to Fortnite in v29.40
Since it’s the biggest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date, most of the skins coming with this update are Star Wars-themed. But there’s also a new wave of My Hero Academia skins featuring some of the popular villains of the show, as well as a few original Fortnite outfits.
There are cosmetics for every core Fortnite game mode: Battle Royale, LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival, and as you can expect, every new Star Wars outfit has a LEGO style for you to enjoy the new Star Wars LEGO adventure to the fullest.
Here’s every cosmetic coming to Fortnite in update v29.40:
- Chewbacca
- Dagobah Luke
- Lando Calrissian
- AWR Trooper (aka the Death Trooper)
- Disassembled C-3PO back bling
- Lil’ AT-AT emote
- Mad About Me instrument bundle featuring Cantina Band Jam Track
- LEGO Star Wars decor bundles
- Beskar car
- Darth Maul car wheels
- Red Lightsaber car boost
- Dabi
- Tomura Shigaraki
- Himiko Toga
- Eloween
- Honeydancer
- Carey
- Reckless Raith
- Titan
- Lavendra
- Tatsuo
On top of all the new cosmetics, several older Star Wars skins will return to the shop with this update. These skins include the Rise of the Skywalker bundle, Han Solo and Leia Organa bundle, and the Boba Fett bundle. It’s unlikely that skins like Anakin Skywalker will return to the shop as a part of this update since they weren’t mentioned in any leaks, and the update is themed around Rebels and the Empire.