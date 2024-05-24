Promo image for the upcoming Fallout x Fortnite event
How to perform an Uppercut then land with an Air Punch with Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

It's punching time.
Published: May 24, 2024 08:54 am

One of the Fortnite Chapter Five season three quests requires players to get familiar with Nitro Fists, asking you to perform an Uppercut and then land with an Air Punch. This combo sounds easy, but completing the quest can be slightly more challenging.

Nitro Fists is a new weapon in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, and it’s a powerful tool on the field. Using it is also quite fun since you can perform different moves to assemble combos, and there are even quests that lead you to experiment with these mechanics.

How to perform an Uppercut then land with an Air Punch using a Nitro Fist in Fortnite

Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
The rest of the suit will have to wait. Image via Epic Games

To perform an Uppercut then land with an Air Punch using a Nitro Fist in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, you need to:

  • Get Nitro Fists as ground loot or in chests in Fortnite and then equip it.
  • Perform an Uppercut with Right Click on PC, L2 on PlayStation, or LT on Xbox, sending you into the air.
  • Whilst flying, use (In Air) Air Punch with Left Click on PC, R2 on PlayStation, or RT on Xbox, as you start descending.
  • The Air Punch causes the landing effect as you hit the ground.

If you’re on mobile, the hotkeys for this combo will be different for you. To learn your respective hotkeys, check the left corner of your screen after equipping Nitro Fists. You can also revert to this video demonstration of the Nitro Fist combo if you can’t perform it in the game.

For me, finding Nitro Fists was the harder part of the quest since the Uppercut and Air Punch combo is easy to perform once you get a hang of the item. I found my Nitro Fists inside the Nitrodrome, where there was a lot of competition. Since Nitro Fists is new, many players are searching for it in the game, so it might take a few matches to get one and use it in a safe place.

Read Article How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Leaping into the air using Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
throwing splash fn
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chaptive five, season three.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.