All vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Equip some powerful enhancements and roll out.
Vehicles are a fundamental aspect of Fortnite’s gameplay in Chapter Five, season three. Your odds of winning are a lot better if you manage to dominate battles by using a vehicle equipped with mods.

There’s a decent number of car mods to choose from and all of them are randomly scattered around the map, which means you might not know what your options are. If you want to ensure you’re prepared to take on any combat situation, you need to know all the vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

All Fortnite car mods and what they do in Chapter Five, season three

A regular car modded and soaring through the air in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of vehicle mods you can find in Fortnite. Each one takes up a different slot on your car and appears as a different colored mod box.

  • Roof – Red mod boxes
  • Bumper – Blue mod boxes
  • Tires – Green mod boxes

You can only have one vehicle mod equipped per slot. This means you can have up to three car mods active at any given point. It’s also very easy to change your vehicle mods by driving right over any new mod boxes you find to instantly replace the old ones.

Unless you’re using a Mythic car, you have to venture out and explore to find vehicle mods you can equip. Here are all of the vehicle mods you can find scattered around the map.

ModSlotEffect
Machine Gun TurretRoofEquips the car with a Machine Gun Turret any passenger can use. This mod fires quite slowly, but it deals a massive amount of explosive damage with each strike.
Grenade Launcher TurretRoofAdds a Grenade Launcher Turret any passenger can use. This mod fires quickly but deals a decently small amount of damage with each hit.
Spiked BumperBumperEquips a Spiked Bumper that deals enhanced damage to players and weapons upon impact.
Cow CatcherBumperAdds a defensive piece of armor that also boosts your ramming power.
Bulletproof TiresTiresMakes your tires indestructible.
Chonkers Off-Road TiresTiresEquips the car with tires better suited to handling off-road terrain.

You can find vehicle mods just about anywhere on the map. The overall best spots to check for them are Ringmaster Scarr’s Nitrodome, which always has all three types of vehicle mods ready for you to grab, and Service Stations, which are the locations marked with a tiny white fuel pump next to a wrench icon. Both locations are also essential to visit for the Jumpstart quests, which means you can get some powerful upgrades for your vehicle while also knocking out some easy quests.

