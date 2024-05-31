The Jumpstart quests in Chapter Five, season three of Fortnite are designed to help you get to know the new gameplay additions better. You can work on them all season long, but they’re a great way to get acquainted with the fresh features early on.

If you want to earn some sweet battle pass rewards, completing these tasks is a must. Here are all the Jumpstart quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 and how to complete them.

How to complete all Jumpstart quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

All of these quests are great for earning XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine Jumpstart quests you can complete in Chapter Five, season three, with each one rewarding you 15,000 XP for your efforts.

Mod a vehicle with a Machine Gun Turret or Grenade Launcher Turret.

Repair vehicle damage with a Service Station.

Pass through a Flaming Boost Hoop.

Collect a Medallion.

Damage opponents while infused with Nitro.

With Nitro Fists perform an Uppercut then land with an Air Punch.

Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrome.

Accept a Wastelander Challenge.

Open Collections and view Accolades.

Mod a vehicle with a Machine Gun Turret or Grenade Launcher Turret in Fortnite

You can mod a vehicle with either a Machine Gun Turret or Grenade Launcher Turret by driving over one of these mod boxes while in a car. For this task, you need an unmodded vehicle, which means you can’t use Mythic cars.

Machine Gun Turret and Grenade Launcher Turret mod boxes can randomly be found all across the map. The mod boxes for this specific one are always red. The Nitrodome consistently has mods you can equip readily available, as do most Service Stations around the map, which makes these both great spots to visit for this task.

Just drive over the mod box in a car to equip it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repair vehicle damage with a Service Station in Fortnite

You can repair vehicle damage with a Service Station by driving your damaged car onto a repair mat at any of the Service Stations around the map. A total of 500 damage needs to be repaired to complete this quest.

Service Stations can be found all across the map and are marked with a tiny white fuel pump next to a wrench icon. Since your car has to be damaged before you can repair it, you may need to whack it a few times with your pickaxe so you can fix it for this task.

Pass through a Flaming Boost Hoop in Fortnite

Flaming Boost Hoops can randomly be found all around the map in Fortnite and you just need to head through three Flaming Boost Hoops to finish this feat. You can head through them on foot or while driving a car for this task.

Although you can find Flaming Boost Hoops just about anywhere, the south end of the map is the easiest place to come across them since they are a bit more abundant around the region added in Chapter Five, season three.

You can find them all over the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collect a Medallion in Fortnite

To obtain a Medallion, you need to find and beat the Machinist, Megalo Don, or Ringmaster Scarr. Each boss has a special Medallion they drop once defeated and each one grants a unique effect.

You need to deal 200 damage with Nitro active for this task. Nitro can be obtained from Nitro Splashes, Nitro Barrels, Megalo Don’s Medallion, Flaming Boost Hoops, and all Mythic cars.

Once you’re infused with Nitro, dealing damage is pretty easy since your speed, strength, and damage are all boosted by it. Nitro Splashes are one of the most helpful tools for finishing this task since you can carry and use them as soon as you find enemies to eliminate.

This is one of the most complex Jumpstart quests and requires you to get Nitro Fists, use the Uppercut move to jump into the air, then dart back down with Air Punch to land. You may need to spend some time mastering the use of Nitro Fists before you can finish this one since precision is key.

Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrome in Fortnite

For this quest, you need to visit the Nitrodome and step in water at one Oasis Pool. You have to visit a total of two locations for this task but you have some options to choose from for part of it.

There’s only one Nitrodome on the map, which means you must visit this spot for the quest. There are five different Oasis Pools you can choose to explore, but regardless of which one you pick, stepping into the water is essential for completing this part of the quest.

You can visit any Oasis Pool you like. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Accept a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite

You can accept a Wastelander Challenge by visiting one of the four locations where you can start them and activating the trial once you’re there. These trials are very dangerous, so it’s important to know what Wastelander Challenges are before you choose to accept one.

To open Collections and view Accolades, you need to navigate to the Quests page, the Collections tab, then the Accolades section. This is where you can view all of your Fortnite achievements and looking at it for the first time this season gets you 15,000 XP for almost no effort.

