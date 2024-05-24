How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Chapter Five season three arrives at full speed, as its main concern is how it can make you, the player, an absolute speed demon with its new weapons, consumables, and buffs.

Starting a new season in Fortnite is always exciting. After all, who can say no to all those new weapons, moddable cars, and Fallout-themed skins? That said, the excitement can quickly turn into anxiety when you have all these new items thrown your way and have no idea how to use them. I know I didn’t know what I was supposed to do with a bottle with a red inhaler called Nitro Splash. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

How to get Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

My precious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nitro Splash spawns on regular chests and as floor loot. You’re looking for a black and red consumable glowing with blue. It’s a rare item you won’t have trouble finding all over the arena, but especially in the new points of interest of the current season.

Note that Nitro Barrels, a bigger version of the Nitro Splash, are scattered all over the map. You can break these in the same way you would a Slush Barrel to get an extra shield. Instead of making that cyan bar go up, Nitro Barrels give you an instant Nitro, making you run faster.

How to use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Makes you fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nitro Splash is a consumable, just like Flowberry Fizz or Nuka-Cola, in Fortnite Chapter Five season three. Just chug a bottle of these to sprint faster and avoid fall damage, just like the Banana of the Gods in Chapter Five season two.

What makes Nitro Splash different is that it also affects vehicles. Vehicles under the effect of Nitro Splash are much faster. It’s as if they were perpetually using their nitro, but without consuming double the fuel. To throw the Nitro Splash at the vehicle, aim as you would with a regular weapon and then throw it at the vehicle.

In both cases, your feet and the wheels of the vehicle get a red flame-like effect. Enjoy the speed until it wears off. The Nitro Splash affects either the vehicle or the player for only 15 seconds before the effect is gone. That said, every time you pick up one bottle of Nitro Splash, you get two items delivered straight to your hot bar.

