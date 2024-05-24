All Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 Wastelander Challenges and how to get them

Fortnite isn’t holding back in chapter five, season three, with extremely difficult Wastelander Challenges to collect and complete. We’ve got details on them all and where to get them here.

Recommended Videos

Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite chapter five, season three, offer optional modifiers to the games you enter and provide rewards if you can claim a Victory Royale while a challenge is active.

Challenges must be accepted while in a game and do not continue into future matches. If you want to know where to go and what challenges you will face, read on.

Where to get Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite

Choose your spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four locations in Fortnite where you can accept Wastelander Challenges. You must be quick, however. The Wasteland Beacons you interact with are locked after several Storm Circles have passed.

The four locations are:

On the southern tip of the map, east of Brutal Beachhead on a small island.

South of Reckless Railways on the edge of the snow biome.

East of Classy Courts in the mountains.

On the northern tip of the map, east of Rebel’s Roost.

Interact with the Wasteland Beacons at any of these locations to receive a Wastelander Challenge. The challenge you receive is random and lasts for the entirety of the match.

All Fortnite chapter five, season 3 Wastelander Challenges

All of the Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite chapter five, season three are shown in the table below.

Name Description Jammed Clips Reloading is disabled. Full Throttle Take damage while standing still. Burnin’ Hot Items Take damage when picking up items. The Ground Is Lava Take damage while touching the ground. Unshielded Cannot gain Shields. Perma-Damage Health and Shield items are not usable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more