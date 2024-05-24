A player in Fortnite alongside a Wasteland Beacon.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 Wastelander Challenges and how to get them

If you dare.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 24, 2024 08:36 am

Fortnite isn’t holding back in chapter five, season three, with extremely difficult Wastelander Challenges to collect and complete. We’ve got details on them all and where to get them here.

Recommended Videos

Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite chapter five, season three, offer optional modifiers to the games you enter and provide rewards if you can claim a Victory Royale while a challenge is active.

Challenges must be accepted while in a game and do not continue into future matches. If you want to know where to go and what challenges you will face, read on.

Where to get Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite

A Fortnite map marking locations where Wastelander Challenges are collected.
Choose your spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four locations in Fortnite where you can accept Wastelander Challenges. You must be quick, however. The Wasteland Beacons you interact with are locked after several Storm Circles have passed.

The four locations are:

  • On the southern tip of the map, east of Brutal Beachhead on a small island.
  • South of Reckless Railways on the edge of the snow biome.
  • East of Classy Courts in the mountains.
  • On the northern tip of the map, east of Rebel’s Roost.

Interact with the Wasteland Beacons at any of these locations to receive a Wastelander Challenge. The challenge you receive is random and lasts for the entirety of the match.

All Fortnite chapter five, season 3 Wastelander Challenges

All of the Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite chapter five, season three are shown in the table below.

NameDescription
Jammed ClipsReloading is disabled.
Full ThrottleTake damage while standing still.
Burnin’ Hot ItemsTake damage when picking up items.
The Ground Is LavaTake damage while touching the ground.
UnshieldedCannot gain Shields.
Perma-DamageHealth and Shield items are not usable.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Megalo Don and his vehicle in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Read Article How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Machinist and her car in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 24, 2024
Read Article How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chapter five, season 3.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Megalo Don and his vehicle in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Read Article How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Machinist and her car in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 24, 2024
Read Article How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chapter five, season 3.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.