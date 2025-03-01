COWBOY BEBOP quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

For the next two weeks, Fortnite players can complete the Bebop Cowboy quests for some extra XP. If you want to level up quick and get rewards in the process, find out below how to complete all Cowboy Bebop quests in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

How to complete all Cowboy Bebop quests in Fortnite

Between March 1 and March 18, you can complete the Cowboy Bebop quests to gain extra XP and a couple of cosmetic rewards. Ten quests offer 10K XP per completed quest for a total of 100K XP, plus if you earn up to five account levels during this time, you can unlock a wrap and a loading screen.

Complete quests for XP and rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Faye Valentine quests

Quest How to complete Jam for 5 seconds at a named location Land or visit any named location and perform a Jam Track for at least 5 seconds. Hire a character Hire any available NPC: Sub Zero, The Night Rose, Jade, Kendo. Collect 100 bars from eliminated players Pick up Gold Bars from eliminated enemy players. This can be players you took out or players eliminated by someone else. Eliminate 10 grunts with SMGs Eliminate at least ten of the guards who roam the bank vaults and who appear during a heist. Eliminate a player holding a medallion Find the player with a medallion by tracking the yellow circle on the mini map.

All Spike Spiegel quests

Quest How to complete Deal 50 damage to players with melee weapons Melee weapons include the Kneecapped bat and your pickaxe. Purchase an item from the Black Market Purchase any item from one of the Black Market locations run by Skillet, Joss, or Keisha. You don’t have to spend Dill Bits, gold will be fine. Deal 500 damage to players with pistols This quest and the one below are simple to do together. Get 5 headshots to players with pistols Use a suppressed pistol or mammoth pistol, or even Fletcher Kane’s Double Down pistol. Eat 3 food items Open the produce boxes found in buildings or on picnic tables, or get fish from the ponds.

For more ways to get your battle pass completed, we have the best XP maps in Creative Mode this season, and all Outlaws Story quests coming up next.

