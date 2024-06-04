Toph flying on Appa next to a War Bus in Fortnite.
Where to find a War Bus in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The Battle Bus is looking a bit different.
The War Bus is one of the strongest and most deadly vehicles in Fortnite. This is an especially great vehicle to command if you’re playing with a team since there’s lots of room for the entire squad, so you need to know where to find one.

Knowing where to find a War Bus is crucial so you can locate this vehicle as needed, whether it be just to go on a joy ride around the map or to complete an important quest for XP. Here’s where to find a War Bus in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

War Bus location in Fortnite

Two players fighting on the War Bus in Fortnite.
This massive vehicle has seven seats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no fixed location that you can always visit to find a War Bus in Fortnite. Instead, all War Buses are constantly moving around the world, and between one and two buses always spawn randomly around the map depending on a few conditions.

  • One War Bus will follow Megalo Don around the map if he chooses to set out and explore for the duration of the match. If he instead starts off and stays at Brutal Beachhead, this War Bus does not spawn.
  • One War Bus will follow the Machinist around if she chooses to drive around in her Mythic car for the duration of the match. If she stays put at Redline Rig, this War Bus won’t spawn.
  • One War Bus will randomly spawn somewhere on the map if both Megalo Don and the Machinist stay at their fixed stationary locations.

Since there’s no fixed location for the War Bus, the only way to guarantee you find one is to look for either Megalo Don or the Machinist’s Medallion marker when they choose to explore the world. This is the only time you’re certain to find one since they always have a War Bus following right behind them.

If both Megalo Don and the Machinist stay at their assigned locations, there’s no way to pinpoint where the singular War Bus is located. Your best bet is to wait until a new match when one of them does decide to travel around.

If you’re determined to hunt for a War Bus anyway, you can try following the roads around the map since the War Bus is usually on them. Even with this method, though, you just have to hope you get lucky since it could be anywhere.

Toph firing a War Bus turret in Fortnite.
You can deal some pretty impressive damage using the turrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some quests, like one of the week two quests for Chapter Five, season three, ask you to claim a War Bus for yourself. And even outside of quests, the War Bus can be an immensely strong vehicle to use, especially if you’re trying to strike the bosses while they’re driving around in their Mythic cars.

The War Bus also has the unique ability to temporarily disable nearby vehicles and break enemy shields every time you honk the horn. This combined with the two turrets on top make it a pretty imposing vehicle to command or go up against.

Up to seven players can also be in any War Bus at once. This does make it potentially dangerous if enemy players manage to jump on, though, so make sure you have some strong Mythic weapons and a Tri-Beam Laser Rifle on hand in case you need to quickly eliminate them.

