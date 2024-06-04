All Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 Week 2 quests walkthrough

The second wave of weekly quests for Fortnite Chapter Five, season three is upon us, which means it’s time to farm that Battle Pass EXP.

Sometimes, you’re just casually getting through a Fortnite match when a quest completes itself involuntarily and you get 10,000 EXP just for having fun. But most of the time, Fortnite weekly quests take a bit of effort to complete, especially when they ask that you visit places you’ve never heard of before, or play in a way you normally wouldn’t. In this guide, you can find every quest for Week two of Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

How to travel distance while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Nitro your way through the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this quest, you must travel 400 meters while infused with Nitro. You can get Nitro by consuming Nitro Splash or breaking a Nitro Barrel in Fortnite.

Nitro Splash is a consumable you can find in chests and as floor loot during this season. It’s a rare, blue consumable you can pick up. Each item you find turns into two Nitro Splash consumables.

you can find in chests and as floor loot during this season. It’s a rare, blue consumable you can pick up. Each item you find turns into two Nitro Splash consumables. Nitro Barrels are orange cans spread all over the Fortnite map, mainly by the side of roads or in Service Stations. If you break them, they grant you Nitro, much like Slug barrels grant you shields when you break them.

Once you consume Nitro Splash or break a Nitro Barrel, you run faster with Nitro for a limited amount of time, which lets you travel distance while infused with Nitro.

How to damage players with pistols in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The only pistol you can get during Fortnite Chapter Five, season three is the Ranger Pistol, which you can find on the floor or inside chests as a common, uncommon, rare, and even epic weapon. In the first season of Chapter Five, it was also available in Mythic rarity, but you could only get it from Peter. Once you’ve got the Ranger Pistol, make sure to use it to damage other players, not NPCs, to complete this quest.

How to recover health or gain shields in an Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Time to swim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To recover health or gain shields in an Oasis Pool, swim in one of the cyan-colored pools in the south of the Fortnite map until you recover 150 points of health or shields. There are only five of them and they can only be found near the wasteland area of the map. Here’s every location:

Northeast of Sandy Steppes , right before the Nitrodrome.

, right before the Nitrodrome. East of the Nitrodrome , just by the train tracks leading to Mount Olympus.

, just by the train tracks leading to Mount Olympus. Northeast of Brutal Beachhead , in the center of the oasis.

, in the center of the oasis. Southwest of Mount Olympus, just as the oasis meets with the golden steppes of the Greek POI.

just as the oasis meets with the golden steppes of the Greek POI. West of Brawler’s Battleground, at the very south of the map.

How to drive or ride in Megalo Don’s Behemoth, The Machinist’s Lockjaw, The Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw, or a War Bus in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Vroom, vroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this quest, steal one of the special vehicles from any of the bosses or the War Bus in Fortnite. Here’s where you can get each:

Megalo Don‘s Behemoth : Most of the time, Megalo Don spawns at Brutal Beachhead. However, he can sometimes patrol around the map in the Behemoth vehicle.

: Most of the time, Megalo Don spawns at Brutal Beachhead. However, he can sometimes patrol around the map in the Behemoth vehicle. The Machinist‘s Lockjaw: Found inside a locked cage inside the Redline Rig.

Found inside a locked cage inside the Redline Rig. The Ringmaster Scarr‘s Lockjaw: Found in a locked cage in the Nitrodrome.

Found in a locked cage in the Nitrodrome. The War Bus: Always tails one of the cars above around the map.

Because locations can vary, I recommend you check the map as soon as you start riding the battle bus to check where each vehicle is in Fortnite. If the vehicle is caged, beat the boss to get the Medallion and bypass the security system. If the vehicle is in the wild, throw a Boogie Ball at them to prompt them to leave the car, then steal it.

How to mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or Spiked Bumper in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Wreak havoc o’clock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or Spiked Bumper in Fortnite, look for blue crates along the road or at Service Stations. These vehicle modifications affect your bumpers, so when you spot one, just run over it to break the box and add the mod to your vehicle. You can either do one of each or add the same mod twice to complete this quest.

How to damage opponents in vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

My precious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To damage an opponent in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter Five, Season Three, aim at the enemies riding the vehicle through the windows. Remember, they need to be inside the vehicle, so you can’t cause it to explode nor prompt the opponent to exit the vehicle. Plus, damaging just the vehicle with Nitro Fists, or any other weapon for that matter, doesn’t directly damage the player.

Alternatively, since this isn’t specifically aimed at players, you can target the NPC opponents in the War Bus, which are always easier to hit due to the lack of protection.

How to repair vehicles with Service Stations or Repair Torches in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Pea Bois stick together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like your character, vehicles have a limited health supply. If you keep crashing them or someone keeps hitting them with the Nitro Fists, they inevitably go ka-boom. That is, unless you use one of the Repair Torches or visit a Service Station to patch them up. Here’s a breakdown of both options so you can repair vehicles and complete this quest in Fortnite.

Get a Repair Torch

Repair Torches fix vehicles at short range. You can find them inside chests, as supply drone drops, and as floor loot. To use them, get off the vehicle, stand next to it, and hold the action button until the vehicle’s health bar is full.

Service Station locations

At Service Stations, you can fix your vehicles. There are currently 22 of them spread all over the map. Here’s every Service Station location in Fortnite:

There’s one northeast of Lavish Lair, past the river that leads to Classy Courts.

There are two southwest of Lavish Lair, right by the Underworld.

There’s one northeast of Reckless Railways, near Grand Glacier.

There are two southwest of Reckless Railways before you cross the river leading to Restored Reels.

There’s one south of Restored Reels and north of the Nitrodrome.

There’s one east of Pleasant Piazza before the bridge leading to the Underworld.

There’s one southwest of Pleasant Piazza.

There’s one in Sandy Steppes.

There are three in between Sandy Steppes and the Nitrodrome.

There is one on the east exit of the Nitrodrome.

There’s one north of Mount Olympus.

There are three on the outskirts of Redline Rig.

There are four more east of Brutal Beachhead.

