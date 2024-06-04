Padme using the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get and use the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite

The Fallout collaboration weapon is immensely strong.
A weapon straight out of the Fallout franchise has made its way to the island in Fortnite. The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is a pretty powerful weapon and a very unique one, which means you need to know how to find and use it.

Many weapons are tied to specific bosses or locations around the map, which means you might be unsure where to look for this one. It’s a lot easier to obtain than you might expect, so here’s how to get and use the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite.

How to get the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite

A Tri-Beam Laser Rifle on the ground in Fortnite.
You can find it anywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is a randomly spawned loot item, which means you can find it:

  • In chests.
  • Dropped by Supply Drones.
  • On the ground as floor loot.
  • From Supply Drops.

It’s not more common to find in any of these ways than the rest. This means your best bet of finding one within a match is simply looting all ways you can until you get one. I’ve had the best luck finding it as floor loot, but I’ve also seen in it a few chests.

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is Epic rarity, which means it appears purple in color from afar. So whenever you spot purple loot in the distance, you definitely want to run toward it and pick it up since it could be this item. Nitro Fists are also purple, while Boogie Bombs are blue, which means it’s easy to accidentally confuse items like these with the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle from afar.

How to use the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle functions mostly like a regular gun, which means the controls to use it are the same. These controls vary by platform, but you can see exactly what buttons to press near the middle left edge of the screen when you have this weapon equipped.

This weapon has unlimited ammo, which means you can fire and reload endlessly. It’s somewhat similar to the Star Wars collaboration E-11 Blaster Rifle since it shoots a laser and can overheat if you fire too much at once. Unlike the Star Wars weapon, the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle fires one endless laser as long as you’re holding the shoot button rather than a series of short laser bursts.

Padme firing a Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite.
It’s pretty powerful in most combat situations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon is a very helpful tool for dealing with Mythic cars and any vehicles with mods you come across. It’s one of the most useful ways to quickly take down enemies in vehicles, so anytime you think you might be going up against someone driving around, it’s a good idea to bring the Fallout weapon into battle with you.

