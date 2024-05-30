The weapons you can find and use in Fortnite are a mix of realistic powerful tools and goofy made-up items. The Boogie Bomb is perhaps one of the silliest weapons at your disposal.

This item is quite unlike any other you can find in Fortnite, which means you may need some help figuring out how it functions. Here’s how to get and use Boogie Bombs in Fortnite.

How to get Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

Boogie Bombs can be found pretty much anywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Boogie Bombs by looting just about any way you can think of to claim items in Fortnite. The specific ways you can find Boogie Bombs are:

On the ground .

. In chests .

. From supply drops.

Although they can be found all three ways, I’ve found them most commonly sitting on the ground around the map. They can be easy to mix up with other items of the same color like Nitro Splashes from afar, so make sure you scan carefully when you’re on the hunt for them.

How to use Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

To use a Boogie Bomb, simply throw one at another player by holding down the Target button to aim followed by the Fire button to shoot. The process for using a Boogie Bomb is essentially the same as aiming and firing any regular weapon.

The exact controls you need to use for this process vary by platform, but you can check the Combat section under your specific Controls settings to determine what you need to press.

You can change your controls at any point if you prefer different ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

What do Boogie Bombs do in Fortnite?

Boogie Bombs render all players who are hit with one incapable of firing weapons, sprinting, crouching, building, and using items for a total of five seconds. During this time, the affected targets are forced to perform a special dance emote tied to the Boogie Bomb item.

This item can be used on teammates and on yourself too, so it’s crucial you aim carefully when using them unless you’re intentionally trying to have a dance party with your allies. They also can wear off before the regular five-second duration if the affected target is injured during the dance.

Are Boogie Bombs back in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three?

Boogie Bombs were officially unvaulted for Chapter Five, season three on May 30, so yes, they are back in Fortnite for now. They won’t stay around permanently, though, as Epic Games said EMP Grenades will return to replace them.

For Chapter Five, season three, you can use Boogie Bombs to halt players who might otherwise deal immense damage using Mythic weapons like Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists. They’re also useful for stalling players when you’re trying to hop in any of the Mythic cars to quickly get away.

