How to help capture Loot Island within 5 minutes of its arrival in Fortnite

Loot Island is an important location to know about in Fortnite as it regularly appears as part of important quests. One such quest asks you to help capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival.

Completing this quest is essential if you want to work your way through all of the special Star Wars quests to claim lots of XP and a special reward. Because of this, you need to know how to help capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival in Fortnite.

How to capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival in Fortnite

Get there as fast as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival, you need to head to this location as quickly as possible as it’s spawning either alone or with teammates, then claim it by hanging around the central capture point for about 30 seconds. You must claim it within the first five minutes it’s on the map to complete this task.

Once you get near Loot Island, there are two ways you can reach this area. You can either hop into the rifts that spawn on the ground nearby it or use one of the ziplines hanging off the island to reach the top. Depending on where it is, there may also be launch pads you can use nearby, but this method is less reliable as it’s entirely dependent on location.

In the center of Loot Island, there’s a circular capture point with a flag sticking up out of the ground. You can see a white circle marking the radius of this area and you need to stay within this radius until the flag reaches the top of the pole and loot drops within the circle to claim Loot Island as yours.

You can’t miss this location once it spawns in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim Loot Island, you can either stand on the main floor within the circle or head just underground right beneath the capture point since it also counts when you’re right under it. It’s usually a bit safer to hang out underground for the beginning part of the capture time and then move above ground once your loot is about to drop so you can swiftly claim it.

Loot Island is generally a pretty popular location once it spawns since it’s packed with fresh loot and drops even more once you claim it, so the tough part of this quest is getting there quickly enough to beat other players to it. I recommend attempting this challenge with at least one other friend or as many as you can get to make it easier.

When does Loot Island spawn in Fortnite?

Loot Island spawns very late in the match, generally after the third or fourth storm circle and when there are around less than 30 players left. There isn’t an exact time frame for when it spawns, though, which means you just need to keep an eye out once you get fairly far into a match.

When Loot Island does spawn, a marker appears on the screen to let you know where it is.

Look for the marker and get to it as quickly as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loot Island location in Fortnite

There is no one specified location for Loot Island. Instead, this massive floating structure spawns randomly at different locations in the sky in each match. This is another factor that can make completing the help capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival tough as it might spawn very far away from where you are.

While you’re working on this Star Wars quest, you might consider recruiting Chewbacca to help you out and try to defeat Darth Vader so you have an easier time claiming Loot Island using his powerful Lightsaber.

