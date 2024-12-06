All Fortnite OG Pass Rewards

Fortnite OG has returned with its own Battle Pass full of classic Fortnite rewards. Read on to see what you can get as you unlock each page of the OG Pass.

Recommended Videos

All rewards in the Fortnite OG Pass

The Fortnite OG Pass is six pages full of Chapter One-inspired cosmetics, emotes and loading screens. Each time you level up in Fortnite, you unlock one more item in the Pass. The Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks, or is free when you subscribe to Fortnite Crew.

Page one

Page one of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward Type Renegade Rebel Skin Renegade Reaver Pickaxe Homebase Banner Banner Icon Renegade Rider Glider Eternal Renegade Wrap Renegade Rebel Loading Screen Rebel’s Rucksack Back Bling Rebel Bubble Spray

Page two

Page two of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward Type Lil’ Tank Emote Never Yield Spray Racer’s Reaver Pickaxe Rebel Joy Emote Wreckfall Contrail Rebel’s Rucksack (Color) Back Bling Renegade Racer Skin

Page three

Page three of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward Type Rocket Wrecker Pickaxe Aerial Classic Wrap Homebase Banner Banner Icon Bomb Bag Back Bling Pilot’s Charm Emote Aerial Swagger Spray Royale Rider Glider Aerial Assault Bomber Skin

Page four

Page four of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward Type Bomb Bag (color) Back Bling Aerial Assault Bomber Loading Screen Rescue Flares Contrail Captain’s Wrecker Pickaxe Jet Signals Emote Da Bomb Spray Aerial Assault Bomber (jeans) Skin

Page five

Page one of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward Type Wriath’s Shadow Contrail Skull Royale Emote Ghoul Portrait Back Bling Skull Commander Loading Screen Spinal Slicer Pickaxe Skeleglider Glider Laughing Skull Spray Skull Commander Skin

Page six

Page one of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward Type Ghoul Portal Back Bling Homebase Banner Banner Icon Flow Bones Wrap Outta My Skull Spray Wraith Slicer Pickaxe Skele-Dance Emote Skull Commander (White) Skin

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy