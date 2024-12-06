Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
fortnite OG Chapter One season one promo
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Fortnite OG Pass Rewards

Squad up and jump into Fortnite OG kitted out in the best cosmetics from the OG Pass for Chapter One, season one
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 10:47 am

Fortnite OG has returned with its own Battle Pass full of classic Fortnite rewards. Read on to see what you can get as you unlock each page of the OG Pass.

Recommended Videos

All rewards in the Fortnite OG Pass

The Fortnite OG Pass is six pages full of Chapter One-inspired cosmetics, emotes and loading screens. Each time you level up in Fortnite, you unlock one more item in the Pass. The Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks, or is free when you subscribe to Fortnite Crew.

Page one

renegade rebel skin and the rest of page one OG pass
Page one of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RewardType
Renegade RebelSkin
Renegade ReaverPickaxe
Homebase Banner Banner Icon
Renegade RiderGlider
Eternal RenegadeWrap
Renegade Rebel Loading Screen
Rebel’s RucksackBack Bling
Rebel Bubble Spray

Page two

alt pink skin for renegade rebel skin fortnite og pass
Page two of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RewardType
Lil’ TankEmote
Never YieldSpray
Racer’s ReaverPickaxe
Rebel JoyEmote
WreckfallContrail
Rebel’s Rucksack (Color)Back Bling
Renegade RacerSkin

Page three

Aerial assault bomber skin in green OG pass fortnite
Page three of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RewardType
Rocket WreckerPickaxe
Aerial ClassicWrap
Homebase BannerBanner Icon
Bomb BagBack Bling
Pilot’s CharmEmote
Aerial SwaggerSpray
Royale RiderGlider
Aerial Assault BomberSkin

Page four

aerial assault bomber in jeans and orange jacket OG pass fortnite
Page four of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RewardType
Bomb Bag (color)Back Bling
Aerial Assault BomberLoading Screen
Rescue FlaresContrail
Captain’s Wrecker Pickaxe
Jet SignalsEmote
Da BombSpray
Aerial Assault Bomber (jeans)Skin

Page five

skull commander in black og pass fortnite
Page one of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RewardType
Wriath’s ShadowContrail
Skull RoyaleEmote
Ghoul PortraitBack Bling
Skull CommanderLoading Screen
Spinal SlicerPickaxe
SkelegliderGlider
Laughing SkullSpray
Skull CommanderSkin

Page six

skull commander in white og pass fortnite
Page one of the OG Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RewardType
Ghoul PortalBack Bling
Homebase BannerBanner Icon
Flow BonesWrap
Outta My SkullSpray
Wraith SlicerPickaxe
Skele-DanceEmote
Skull Commander (White)Skin
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.