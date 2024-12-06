All Fortnite OG Pass Rewards

Fortnite OG has returned with its own Battle Pass full of classic Fortnite rewards. Read on to see what you can get as you unlock each page of the OG Pass.
All rewards in the Fortnite OG Pass
The Fortnite OG Pass is six pages full of Chapter One-inspired cosmetics, emotes and loading screens. Each time you level up in Fortnite, you unlock one more item in the Pass. The Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks, or is free when you subscribe to Fortnite Crew.
Page one
|Reward
|Type
|Renegade Rebel
|Skin
|Renegade Reaver
|Pickaxe
|Homebase Banner
|Banner Icon
|Renegade Rider
|Glider
|Eternal Renegade
|Wrap
|Renegade Rebel
|Loading Screen
|Rebel’s Rucksack
|Back Bling
|Rebel Bubble
|Spray
Page two
|Reward
|Type
|Lil’ Tank
|Emote
|Never Yield
|Spray
|Racer’s Reaver
|Pickaxe
|Rebel Joy
|Emote
|Wreckfall
|Contrail
|Rebel’s Rucksack (Color)
|Back Bling
|Renegade Racer
|Skin
Page three
|Reward
|Type
|Rocket Wrecker
|Pickaxe
|Aerial Classic
|Wrap
|Homebase Banner
|Banner Icon
|Bomb Bag
|Back Bling
|Pilot’s Charm
|Emote
|Aerial Swagger
|Spray
|Royale Rider
|Glider
|Aerial Assault Bomber
|Skin
Page four
|Reward
|Type
|Bomb Bag (color)
|Back Bling
|Aerial Assault Bomber
|Loading Screen
|Rescue Flares
|Contrail
|Captain’s Wrecker
|Pickaxe
|Jet Signals
|Emote
|Da Bomb
|Spray
|Aerial Assault Bomber (jeans)
|Skin
Page five
|Reward
|Type
|Wriath’s Shadow
|Contrail
|Skull Royale
|Emote
|Ghoul Portrait
|Back Bling
|Skull Commander
|Loading Screen
|Spinal Slicer
|Pickaxe
|Skeleglider
|Glider
|Laughing Skull
|Spray
|Skull Commander
|Skin
Page six
|Reward
|Type
|Ghoul Portal
|Back Bling
|Homebase Banner
|Banner Icon
|Flow Bones
|Wrap
|Outta My Skull
|Spray
|Wraith Slicer
|Pickaxe
|Skele-Dance
|Emote
|Skull Commander (White)
|Skin
