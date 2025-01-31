Fortnite Doughberman’s Found Story Quest Guide

Fortnite’s newest story quest is here, and Doughberman needs your help to help to fight demons on the island. He’s also going to reward you with XP and Legendary loot.

Fortnite frequently releases story quests for players to complete. These quests are great for earning XP and learning the lore of the current season. While the next bunch of story quests after the Splinters of Possibility challenges are a few days away, you do have a simple story quest where you can earn a level’s worth of experience and guaranteed loot.

Here is everything that you need to know about completing this quest in Fortnite.

How to complete the Doughberman’s Found Story Quest in Fortnite

Here’s where the fight starts. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports Doughberman can use his firepower to help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports He’s pretty good with his katana too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Doughberman’s Found challenge in Fortnite, land at the Masked Meadows point of interest located on the southern side of the island. While you need to land in the middle and interact with the Doughberman NPC to start the quest, you can also land at nearby any buildings. By doing that, you can loot up to have better weapons, gaining health and shields to enhance your odds of defeating the demons.

Once you’ve completed your loadout, make your way toward the central garden area of the point of interest and start shooting at the demons wearing white. Doughberman doesn’t take any damage from these enemies, so always make sure to disengage if you’re overwhelmed by the fight. You need to shoot down four of these low-health enemies and help Doughberman overcome them, which spawns the final demon at the bridge over the water.

Unlike the smaller demons, he has potent swords and a shotgun to easily eat away your health and shields. The best way to defeat the elite demon is by getting some distance between you and the demon to shift the aggro to Doughberman. While the boss is hitting the NPC, you can calmly aim your headshots and easily take it down in seconds with the right weapons.

Your biggest issue while completing this challenge will be enemies third-partying your fight with the demons and reaping the rewards of your labor. To avoid that, always make sure to scan for enemies after landing at the point of interest and prioritize taking them down first to have an easier time completing the challenge.

Fortnite Doughberman’s Found Story Quest Rewards

The rewards are definitely worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you defeat the final elite demon boss, Doughberman rewards you with a rare chest that has a guaranteed Legendary weapon drop. It also gives you ammo, a health pack, and even the Typhoon Blade, which is amazing at close-range duels. The boss also has epic tier rewards such as an elemental boon, weapons, and shields for you to recover after the tough fight.

There will also be a Typhoon Blade chest and a normal chest there which usually remain unlooted as people are busy fighting, and they’re also amazing for stocking up on high-quality weapons to go for the victory royale. The quest is non-repeatable, so you can’t always land here and spawn this challenge-related loot for yourself, but I noticed many players choosing this drop spot to eliminate other players trying to complete the challenge and take their loot to start their matches with a high-quality inventory.

If you’re having trouble fighting the demons, you can also be that cheeky enemy who hides in the bushes and takes down other players after they’ve taken some down to make the quest completion easier for you.

Next up, you can read our guides to learn about all secret quests in Fortnite OG season 2 and how to get every DC Comics Fortnite Skin.

