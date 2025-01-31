OG Fortnite fans will remember the occasional secret quest you can stumble upon as you play including hidden Battle Stars and interacting with gnomes. In Fortnite OG season two, there are a handful of secret quests for you to discover.

Recommended Videos

How to complete all secret quests in Fortnite OG season 2

There are currently four secret quests you can complete while you play Fortnite OG, season two. Three of the quests need to be completed in specific places on the island, the Umbrella Mine, Tomato Town, and the Motel Vacanic, so we have marked these locations below. The only secret quest that is not location-specific is to use Boogie Bombs on your opponents; this quest can be done anywhere and at at any time of day.

Visit the north of the island to complete most of your quests. Image via Epic Games and remixed by Dot Esports

Secret Quest Location How to complete Hit players with Boogie Bombs Anywhere Find and throw Boogie Bombs at enemy players. Because this quest stipulates that they must be ‘players’ and not ‘opponents’, you cannot throw them at NPCs to complete the quest. Use a Chug Jug at Tomato Town Tomato Town to the northeast of the island You may be lucky and find a Chug Jug as floor loot or in a regular chest, but they will more than likely be in Supply Drops as it is a legendary item. Don’t forget that you can now walk while drinking a Chug Jug! Search a chest at Umbrella Mine Umbrella Mine to the west of Anarchy Acres. The umbrella-shaped mine can be found to the north of the island, west of Anarchy Acres. You can spot it from the Battle Bus as it is the only place shaped like an umbrella. Visit the Motel at night Motel Vacanic to the northwest of the island between Junk Junction and Anarchy Acres. The easiest bit of this secret quest is finding the motel, but you must do it at night. You could land at the motel and just hang around, looting and harvesting materials until it gets dark. Alternatively, you can land nearby and run over to the area when night comes.

Since the new Fortnite OG season two update has only just arrived, we have yet to uncover any more potential secret quests or hidden easter eggs around the map. If any more are uncovered, we will keep you updated right here. Meanwhile, find out what weaponry and items you can expect to find around the island this season with our complete Fortnite OG season two loot pool guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy