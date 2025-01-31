Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
fortnite og chapter 1 season 2 feature
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All secret quests in Fortnite OG season 2

There are secrets across the Fortnite OG season 2 island, but can you uncover them all as you play? Get bonus XP for completing them all.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 07:49 am

OG Fortnite fans will remember the occasional secret quest you can stumble upon as you play including hidden Battle Stars and interacting with gnomes. In Fortnite OG season two, there are a handful of secret quests for you to discover.

Recommended Videos

How to complete all secret quests in Fortnite OG season 2

There are currently four secret quests you can complete while you play Fortnite OG, season two. Three of the quests need to be completed in specific places on the island, the Umbrella Mine, Tomato Town, and the Motel Vacanic, so we have marked these locations below. The only secret quest that is not location-specific is to use Boogie Bombs on your opponents; this quest can be done anywhere and at at any time of day.

Fortnite OG season two map with a yellow background and three locations marked
Visit the north of the island to complete most of your quests. Image via Epic Games and remixed by Dot Esports
Secret QuestLocationHow to complete
Hit players with Boogie BombsAnywhereFind and throw Boogie Bombs at enemy players. Because this quest stipulates that they must be ‘players’ and not ‘opponents’, you cannot throw them at NPCs to complete the quest.
Use a Chug Jug at Tomato TownTomato Town to the northeast of the islandYou may be lucky and find a Chug Jug as floor loot or in a regular chest, but they will more than likely be in Supply Drops as it is a legendary item. Don’t forget that you can now walk while drinking a Chug Jug!
Search a chest at Umbrella MineUmbrella Mine to the west of Anarchy Acres. The umbrella-shaped mine can be found to the north of the island, west of Anarchy Acres. You can spot it from the Battle Bus as it is the only place shaped like an umbrella.
Visit the Motel at nightMotel Vacanic to the northwest of the island between Junk Junction and Anarchy Acres. The easiest bit of this secret quest is finding the motel, but you must do it at night. You could land at the motel and just hang around, looting and harvesting materials until it gets dark. Alternatively, you can land nearby and run over to the area when night comes.

Since the new Fortnite OG season two update has only just arrived, we have yet to uncover any more potential secret quests or hidden easter eggs around the map. If any more are uncovered, we will keep you updated right here. Meanwhile, find out what weaponry and items you can expect to find around the island this season with our complete Fortnite OG season two loot pool guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.