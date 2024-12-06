Forgot password
Character in purple beanie aiming at an enemy in the grass hills
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Full Fortnite OG loot pool

Find out what classic Fortnite weapons and loot you can get from the Fortnite OG Chapter One, season one loot pool.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 02:34 pm

All your old favorites are back in Fortnite OG from the rocket launcher to the classic pump shotgun. Find out everything you could have in your load-out from the Fortnite OG loot pool.

All loot in Fortnite OG

You can find most loot in chests and as floor loot, but some, like grenade launchers, high-rarity items, and rocket launchers are usually found in Supply Drops. Fortnite‘s high-rarity items are scarce, so you are more likely to find common and uncommon weapons around.

character in purple beanie aiming at a structure in fortnite og
Find all the classic loot in Fortnite OG. Screenshot by Dot Esports
WeaponAmmoRaritiesDamage
Assault RifleMedium BulletsCommon
Uncommon
Rare
Epic
Legendary		30 – 36
Burst Assault RifleMedium BulletsCommon
Uncommon
Rare		31 – 37
Scoped Assault RifleMedium BulletsRare
Epic		32 – 37
Tactical ShotgunShellsUncommon
Rare
Epic		77 – 94
Pump ShotgunShellsCommon
Uncommon		92 – 128
SMGLight BulletsCommon
Uncommon
Rare		14 -16
Tactical SMGLight BulletsUncommon
Rare
Epic		18 – 21
Suppressed SMGLight BulletsCommon
Uncommon
Rare		20 – 24
PistolLight BulletsCommon
Uncommon
Rare		24 – 29
RevolverMedium BulletsCommon
Uncommon
Rare		54 – 66
Automatic SniperHeavy BulletsEpic
Legendary		75 – 85
Bolt-Action SniperHeavy BulletsRare
Epic
Legendary		99 – 121
Grenade LauncherRocketsRare
Epic
Legendary		70 – 77
Rocket LauncherRocketsRare
Epic
Legendary		70 – 130
GrenadeCommon40
Damage TrapRare150
Ceiling ZapperRare125
Wall DynamoRare125

Other utility items and healing consumables have also been added to Fortnite OG. Mini and large Shield Potions are still around, and if you are lucky, you may also find a Slurp Juice. Directional Jump Pads and Launchpads return to take a space alongside traps in your inventory, while Smoke Grenades and the Legendary wearable Bush are said to have made a comeback (although we have yet to find any).

Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.