Full Fortnite OG loot pool

All your old favorites are back in Fortnite OG from the rocket launcher to the classic pump shotgun. Find out everything you could have in your load-out from the Fortnite OG loot pool.
All loot in Fortnite OG
You can find most loot in chests and as floor loot, but some, like grenade launchers, high-rarity items, and rocket launchers are usually found in Supply Drops. Fortnite‘s high-rarity items are scarce, so you are more likely to find common and uncommon weapons around.
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Rarities
|Damage
|Assault Rifle
|Medium Bullets
|Common
Uncommon
Rare
Epic
Legendary
|30 – 36
|Burst Assault Rifle
|Medium Bullets
|Common
Uncommon
Rare
|31 – 37
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|Medium Bullets
|Rare
Epic
|32 – 37
|Tactical Shotgun
|Shells
|Uncommon
Rare
Epic
|77 – 94
|Pump Shotgun
|Shells
|Common
Uncommon
|92 – 128
|SMG
|Light Bullets
|Common
Uncommon
Rare
|14 -16
|Tactical SMG
|Light Bullets
|Uncommon
Rare
Epic
|18 – 21
|Suppressed SMG
|Light Bullets
|Common
Uncommon
Rare
|20 – 24
|Pistol
|Light Bullets
|Common
Uncommon
Rare
|24 – 29
|Revolver
|Medium Bullets
|Common
Uncommon
Rare
|54 – 66
|Automatic Sniper
|Heavy Bullets
|Epic
Legendary
|75 – 85
|Bolt-Action Sniper
|Heavy Bullets
|Rare
Epic
Legendary
|99 – 121
|Grenade Launcher
|Rockets
|Rare
Epic
Legendary
|70 – 77
|Rocket Launcher
|Rockets
|Rare
Epic
Legendary
|70 – 130
|Grenade
|–
|Common
|40
|Damage Trap
|–
|Rare
|150
|Ceiling Zapper
|–
|Rare
|125
|Wall Dynamo
|–
|Rare
|125
Other utility items and healing consumables have also been added to Fortnite OG. Mini and large Shield Potions are still around, and if you are lucky, you may also find a Slurp Juice. Directional Jump Pads and Launchpads return to take a space alongside traps in your inventory, while Smoke Grenades and the Legendary wearable Bush are said to have made a comeback (although we have yet to find any).
Published: Dec 6, 2024 02:34 pm