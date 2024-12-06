Full Fortnite OG loot pool

All your old favorites are back in Fortnite OG from the rocket launcher to the classic pump shotgun. Find out everything you could have in your load-out from the Fortnite OG loot pool.

Recommended Videos

All loot in Fortnite OG

You can find most loot in chests and as floor loot, but some, like grenade launchers, high-rarity items, and rocket launchers are usually found in Supply Drops. Fortnite‘s high-rarity items are scarce, so you are more likely to find common and uncommon weapons around.

Find all the classic loot in Fortnite OG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Ammo Rarities Damage Assault Rifle Medium Bullets Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary 30 – 36 Burst Assault Rifle Medium Bullets Common

Uncommon

Rare 31 – 37 Scoped Assault Rifle Medium Bullets Rare

Epic 32 – 37 Tactical Shotgun Shells Uncommon

Rare

Epic 77 – 94 Pump Shotgun Shells Common

Uncommon 92 – 128 SMG Light Bullets Common

Uncommon

Rare 14 -16 Tactical SMG Light Bullets Uncommon

Rare

Epic 18 – 21 Suppressed SMG Light Bullets Common

Uncommon

Rare 20 – 24 Pistol Light Bullets Common

Uncommon

Rare 24 – 29 Revolver Medium Bullets Common

Uncommon

Rare 54 – 66 Automatic Sniper Heavy Bullets Epic

Legendary 75 – 85 Bolt-Action Sniper Heavy Bullets Rare

Epic

Legendary 99 – 121 Grenade Launcher Rockets Rare

Epic

Legendary 70 – 77 Rocket Launcher Rockets Rare

Epic

Legendary 70 – 130 Grenade – Common 40 Damage Trap – Rare 150 Ceiling Zapper – Rare 125 Wall Dynamo – Rare 125

Other utility items and healing consumables have also been added to Fortnite OG. Mini and large Shield Potions are still around, and if you are lucky, you may also find a Slurp Juice. Directional Jump Pads and Launchpads return to take a space alongside traps in your inventory, while Smoke Grenades and the Legendary wearable Bush are said to have made a comeback (although we have yet to find any).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy