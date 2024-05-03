Where is Darth Vader in Fortnite x Star Wars? Answered

Darth Vader is back in Fortnite Battle Royale as part of a new Star Wars collaboration. Although there are no quests related to him yet, he wields the Mythic weapon Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, which is excellent for taking on enemies at melee range. Here’s where you can find this boss.

Recommended Videos

Darth Vader’s location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Find him way up north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Darth Vader on the island far north of the Fortnite battle royale map, northeast of Rebel’s Roost. He will be on the west side of the island, guarded by two Stormtroopers. He has 600 shield and 600 health.

Darth Vader moves slowly, so your best strategy to defeat him is to keep your distance and attack him with long-range weapons like rifles and Star Wars weapons. If you stand too far away, he will either pull you towards him or fly in your direction periodically. When he does that, your priority should be to run away to avoid being within his melee range, as he will attack with his lightsaber for massive damage. It’s also advisable to have some kind of cover while attacking him since he can send objects flying your way when you’re at range. You should also be careful to avoid overspending ammo since he will sometimes block projectiles with his lightsaber.

Keep your distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A good tactic for taking down Darth Vader is to stealthily check the tents in the area for an E-11 Blaster or a Wookie Bowcaster first. This way, you’ll have powerful weapons with unlimited ammo to use against him.

Is Darth Vader in LEGO Fortnite?

Darth Vader is not featured in LEGO Fortnite and is exclusive to the battle royale mode. The character in black armor that you see in LEGO worlds are AWR Troopers, also known as Death Troopers. You can still get lightsabers in this mode, including a red one like Darth Vader’s.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more