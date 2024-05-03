How to find Imperial Weapons in Fortnite x Star Wars

Imperial Weapons are special Mythic guns added to Fortnite for the Star Wars collaboration. During the event, you can complete several Star Wars-themed quests to earn extra XP and unlock exclusive cosmetics.

The quest “Deal damage to opponents who are wielding an Imperial Weapon” is a bit unusual since it forces you to attack other characters while they are using these weapons, not deal damage to them using these guns yourself. However, there’s an easy trick to complete this Fortnite quest fast.

How to deal damage to opponents wielding an Imperial Weapon

While you can complete this quest by attacking other players who happen to be using Imperial Weapons, the easiest method is to deal damage to Stormtroopers. Although they are not player-controlled characters, they count as opponents for this quest. The best strategy for completing this quest is to head to a location with Stormtroopers early in the match. The locations are listed below, and you can also check our map for a more precise view:

On the island northeast of Rebel’s Roost.

On the bridge southeast of Classy Courts.

South of Reckless Railways, close to the bridge.

Southwest of Pleasant Plaza, near the road.

Far south of Fencing Fields.

South of Lavish Lair, close to the POI.

All Stormtrooper locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are the Imperial weapons in Fortnite x Star Wars?

The only imperial weapon in Fortnite x Star Wars is the E-11 Blaster Rifle, a Mythic weapon with 30 base damage, 4.75 fire rate, and infinite ammo. Stormtroopers carry them and taking them down will drop them for you to use instead.

The following Fortnite x Star Wars weapons do not count as Imperial Weapons, so taking down enemies who hold them will not let you progress through the quest.

Wookie Bowcaster : A Mythic bow with 110 base damage, a fire rate of two, and infinite ammo as well. Chewbacca drops one for you after you help it defeat all Stormtroopers in an area.

: A Mythic bow with 110 base damage, a fire rate of two, and infinite ammo as well. Chewbacca drops one for you after you help it defeat all Stormtroopers in an area. Darth Vader’s Lightsaber: A Mythic melee weapon dealing 40 to 150 damage.

You can find both weapons in all locations listed above, as they’re where you find Stormtroopers and Chewbacca. Unlike LEGO Fortnite, there are no special Star Wars points of interest in Battle Royale.

