Fortnite Star Wars update battle royale patch notes (v29.40)

May the Force be with you.
Published: May 3, 2024 06:09 am

On May 3, Fortnite is getting a major update—Star Wars. This update spans four Fortnite game modes, including battle royale.

In this Star Wars collaboration, Darth Vader and his loyal army of Stormtroopers are making a return. You can take down Darth Vader and claim his lightsaber, and even get E-11 Blasters from Stormtroopers. To top it off, Epic has added unique Star Wars quests to level up the battle pass and claim unique cosmetics. Without any further ado, here are the Fortnite v29.40 battle royale patch notes. 

Fortnite Star Wars update patch notes

Dagobah Luke and Lando skins in Fortnite
And so it begins. Image via Epic Games

Epic Games is releasing the Star Wars event in two phases—one on May 3 and the other on May 7. The event comes to a close on May 14. You can read the official patch notes here.

New and returning Star Wars cosmetics

This time around Chewbacca, Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and AWR Trooper are up for grabs in the item shop and through the battle pass. While Chewbacca is tied to the battle pass, the remaining three skins can be purchased through the shop starting May 3.

Past Star Wars skins are making a comeback with this update. Here’s the list of all the skins you can get in the shop during the event:

  • Boba Fett
  • Han Solo
  • Imperial Stormtrooper
  • Leia Organa
  • Finn
  • Kylo Ren
  • Rey
  • Sith Trooper
  • Zorii Bliss

On top of all of this, you can get the Beskar Car Body with the Beskar Bundle. The bundle comes with these items: 

  • Beskar Car Body
  • Beskar (Din Djarin) Wheels
  • The Armorer Beskar Decal
  • Beskar (Armorer) Wheels
  • Boba Fett Beskar Decal
  • Beskar (Boba Fett) Wheels
  • Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar Decal
  • Beskar (Bo-Katan Kryze) Wheels
  • Sabine Wren Beskar Decal
  • Beskar (Sabine Wren) Wheels

Finally, you can get the “Cantina Band” Jam Track, Endorian Drum Kit, and Nalargon Keytar from the shop too.

Star Wars event

When you land on the battle royale island, you can face off against Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. After a spectacular fight, you can take Darth Vader’s Lightsaber and use it to take out your enemies or block fire. 

If you take out Stormtroopers, grab E-11 Blasters. You can also find them in Imperial Chests. 

While you’re on the island, you’ll have another mission—save Chewbacca. You’ll find him at Imperial Roadblock, but be careful because it changes every match. When you save him, Chewie will be so grateful that he’ll march into combat with you with his Bowcaster. He’ll also have one Wookiee Bowcaster for you, and you can use it to fire rapidly or charge a heavy shot.

All Star Wars weapons

  • Darth Vader’s Lightsaber (drops from Darth Vader or found in Imperial Chests)
  • Wookiee Bowcaster (get it from freeing Chewbacca or loot it from Imperial Chests)
  • E-11 Blasters (drops from Stormtroopers or loot it from Imperial Chests)

Star Wars quests and battle pass

The event comes with unique Star Wars quests. You level up when you complete five quests, and get a lovely AWR pack back bling when you complete ten. 

Read Article Fortnite Rocket Racing v29.40 patch notes: New tracks, Star Wars cosmetics, and more
Fortnite Beskar car on the track
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Rocket Racing v29.40 patch notes: New tracks, Star Wars cosmetics, and more
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 3, 2024
Read Article How to fix Matchmaking Error #1 in Fortnite
Meteors flying in the sky above the Fortnite island.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix Matchmaking Error #1 in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests in v29.40
Stars Wars is collaborating with LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests in v29.40
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 3, 2024
