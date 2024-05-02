How to unlock LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure for Star War Rewards, Chewbacca, and more

LEGO Fortnite‘s first-ever seasonal event pass is starting on May 3 with the release of the v29.40 update, bringing Star Wars characters and goodies for the players.

Recommended Videos

While Fortnite bands with Star Wars each year to introduce new cosmetics, weapons and rewards, this year, the collaborations this year are happening across the battle royale (as per usual) as well as LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival—the Galaxy Far Far Away coming to Fortnite is quite the grand affair this time.

You’ll be busy on May 4 with Star Wars in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

That franchise-wide collaboration is even extending to LEGO Fortnite, where there’ll be that aforementioned battle pass to grind. So, here’s everything you need to know regarding the LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure.

How much does the LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure cost?

The LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure has a free and premium tier, which can be unlocked by spending 1,400 V-Bucks. To put that into perspective, a Fortnite seasonal battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and gives you multiple cosmetics, more V-Bucks to fuel your next purchase, and plenty of other battle royale rewards.

LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure is full of rewards. Image via Epic Games

To access the LEGO Fortnite pass, choose the LEGO mode then click the LEGO Pass button at the top of the main menu. This is where you’ll find quests to help the Rebels during the Star Wars crossover. Helping the Rebels will give you studs, which will work quite similarly to Chi in the Avatar mini pass, and help you gain access to rewards.

What are the rewards in LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure?

Mos Eisley Marketplace Build is free to obtain through the pass. Image via Epic Games

The free tier in the LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure battle pass gives you ten Decor Bundles and the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build as the final reward for completing the pass. Then, if you choose to buy the LEGO Fortnite pass, you’ll instantly get access to Chewbacca cosmetic and 11 more rewards. These extra rewards are four more Decor Bundles, with seven more Builds also included on top of the free gifts.

Moreover, you can also unlock the Dusty Durrr Burger Build as the final reward.

Dusty Durrr Burger Build definitely has the best burgers. Image via Epic Games

When does the LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure end?

The LEGO Fortnite Pass: Rebel Adventure ends on July 23, 2024, at 8am ET. So, you have around 80 days to grind the Star Wars battle pass.

However, if you cannot participate in the Star Wars event or cannot grind all the rewards in time, don’t worry. The developer has clarified that all rewards and the Chewbacca cosmetics are not exclusive to the battle pass. Instead, they’re eventually going to be available to buy from the Fortnite shop in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more