All AvatarxFortnite rewards
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Avatar Elements battle pass: All skins, cosmetics, and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

But did they get the glider right this time.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 09:40 am

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two has released the Avatar The Last Airbender collab in full form.

Recommended Videos

Aptly named Elements, this Fortnite collab comes with four Avatar The Last Airbender-themed Mythics, Cabbage Carts, and, of course, a battle pass with a ton of skins, emotes, and other rewards. To every Avatar fan’s joy, you can now enjoy what might as well be the best Avatar game for free in Fortnite and even snag a few memorabilia from your favorite animated TV show for future battle royale matches. In this guide, I’ll show you every reward from the Elements battle pass and whether it’s worth your time and V-bucks.

Every reward from the Avatar Elements battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The Avatar Elements battle pass comes with over fifteen cosmetics you can get before the event ultimately ends on May 3. Here’s everything you can get in the Avatar Elements battle pass in Fortnite:

Reward appearanceRewardTypeDescription
Elemental CycleEmoteLeave your mark.

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 1,000 Chi
Four Elements BannerBack BlingRepresenting the four Nations and their bending techniques.

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 2,000 Chi
Level UpAccount ResourceIncreases the battle royale Season Level.

There are eight Level-Ups in the battle pass. Four in each row.

Cost: 3,000 Chi
The Four ElementsLoading ScreenTeamwork is all about balance.

Cost: 4,000 Chi
DramyinGuitarFresh from the world tour of Trustfully in Love!

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 6,000 Chi
My Cabbages!EmoteProtect them with your life.

Usable in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.

Cost: 8,000 Chi
Laughing TophEmoteExpress yourself on the battlefield.

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 9,000 Chi
Sokka’s Space SwordPickaxeForged from meteorite.

Usable in battle royale.

Cost: 11,000 Chi
Baffled AangEmoteRequires Premium Reward Track

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 1,000 Chi
Banner IconHomebase BannerRequires Premium Reward Track

A new icon for your banner. Assign it in the locker.

Cost: 2,000 Chi
Aang’s Air SphereEmoteRequires Premium Reward Track

Like walking on a cloud! Or, well, standing.

Usable in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.

Cost: 4,000 Chi
Momo MessengerBack BlingRequires Premium Reward Track

Lemur-approved travel bag.

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 6,000 Chi
Avatar AangEmoteRequires Premium Reward Track

Leave your mark

Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.

Cost: 8,000 Chi
Air Nomad StaffPickaxeRequires Premium Reward Track

Perfected by the long-gone Air Nomads.

Usable in battle royale.

Cost: 9,000 Chi
Avatar State AangOutfitRequires Premium Reward Track

Empowered with the skills and knowledge of all the past avatars.

Usable in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.

Cost: 11,000 Chi
AppaGliderAang’s faithful sky bison companion.

Usable in battle royale.

Collect all six Chakras by completing quests.

Should you get the Premium Reward Track for Fortnite Avatar Elements?

All AvatarxFortnite rewards in battle pass
All the Avatar goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get all the rewards of the Elements battle pass, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,000 V-Bucks. This gives you access to the rewards in the bottom row of the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

The full battle pass includes fifteen cosmetic rewards, all of which are outlined in the table above and the AANG Outfit. That being said, unless you spend 1,000 V-Bucks in the Elemental battle pass, you can only access the seven rewards in the top row and the Appa Glider.

Even if you farm all the Chi in the world and complete every Chakra quest from the collab, you can’t get rewards in the bottom row without purchasing the battle pass.

I would say the Elemental battle pass is absolutely worth it for any Avatar fan, as it comes with the iconic Air Nomad Staff and an adorable Momo Messenger backpack. But this battle pass’s strongest selling point is that it’s the only way to get the Aang skin. If you complete the Avatar battle pass, you unlock Aang’s Outfit (skin).

At the moment, only Zuko, Zatara, and Toph are available in the Item Shop. So, if you want to play as Aang in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, I strongly suggest you get the Premium Reward Track for the Elemental collab.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
cabbages avatar fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite and how to get them
The Coachella 2024 Fortnite skins.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite and how to get them
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
cabbages avatar fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite and how to get them
The Coachella 2024 Fortnite skins.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite and how to get them
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 11, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?