Avatar Elements battle pass: All skins, cosmetics, and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two has released the Avatar The Last Airbender collab in full form.

Aptly named Elements, this Fortnite collab comes with four Avatar The Last Airbender-themed Mythics, Cabbage Carts, and, of course, a battle pass with a ton of skins, emotes, and other rewards. To every Avatar fan’s joy, you can now enjoy what might as well be the best Avatar game for free in Fortnite and even snag a few memorabilia from your favorite animated TV show for future battle royale matches. In this guide, I’ll show you every reward from the Elements battle pass and whether it’s worth your time and V-bucks.

Every reward from the Avatar Elements battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The Avatar Elements battle pass comes with over fifteen cosmetics you can get before the event ultimately ends on May 3. Here’s everything you can get in the Avatar Elements battle pass in Fortnite:

Reward appearance Reward Type Description Elemental Cycle Emote Leave your mark.



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 1,000 Chi Four Elements Banner Back Bling Representing the four Nations and their bending techniques.



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 2,000 Chi Level Up Account Resource Increases the battle royale Season Level.



There are eight Level-Ups in the battle pass. Four in each row.



Cost: 3,000 Chi The Four Elements Loading Screen Teamwork is all about balance.



Cost: 4,000 Chi Dramyin Guitar Fresh from the world tour of Trustfully in Love!



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 6,000 Chi My Cabbages! Emote Protect them with your life.



Usable in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.



Cost: 8,000 Chi Laughing Toph Emote Express yourself on the battlefield.



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 9,000 Chi Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe Forged from meteorite.



Usable in battle royale.



Cost: 11,000 Chi Baffled Aang Emote Requires Premium Reward Track



Express yourself on the battlefield.



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 1,000 Chi Banner Icon Homebase Banner Requires Premium Reward Track



A new icon for your banner. Assign it in the locker.



Cost: 2,000 Chi Aang’s Air Sphere Emote Requires Premium Reward Track



Like walking on a cloud! Or, well, standing.



Usable in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.



Cost: 4,000 Chi Momo Messenger Back Bling Requires Premium Reward Track



Lemur-approved travel bag.



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 6,000 Chi Avatar Aang Emote Requires Premium Reward Track



Leave your mark



Usable in battle royale and Fortnite Festival.



Cost: 8,000 Chi Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe Requires Premium Reward Track



Perfected by the long-gone Air Nomads.



Usable in battle royale.



Cost: 9,000 Chi Avatar State Aang Outfit Requires Premium Reward Track



Empowered with the skills and knowledge of all the past avatars.



Usable in battle royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.



Cost: 11,000 Chi Appa Glider Aang’s faithful sky bison companion.



Usable in battle royale.



Collect all six Chakras by completing quests.

Should you get the Premium Reward Track for Fortnite Avatar Elements?

All the Avatar goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get all the rewards of the Elements battle pass, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,000 V-Bucks. This gives you access to the rewards in the bottom row of the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

The full battle pass includes fifteen cosmetic rewards, all of which are outlined in the table above and the AANG Outfit. That being said, unless you spend 1,000 V-Bucks in the Elemental battle pass, you can only access the seven rewards in the top row and the Appa Glider.

Even if you farm all the Chi in the world and complete every Chakra quest from the collab, you can’t get rewards in the bottom row without purchasing the battle pass.

I would say the Elemental battle pass is absolutely worth it for any Avatar fan, as it comes with the iconic Air Nomad Staff and an adorable Momo Messenger backpack. But this battle pass’s strongest selling point is that it’s the only way to get the Aang skin. If you complete the Avatar battle pass, you unlock Aang’s Outfit (skin).

At the moment, only Zuko, Zatara, and Toph are available in the Item Shop. So, if you want to play as Aang in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, I strongly suggest you get the Premium Reward Track for the Elemental collab.

