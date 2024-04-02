Unlocking Avatar Korra is no easy task, as you first have to navigate through a series of special quests in Fortnite. One of the quests you have to complete to get her is collecting Mythic items.

Korra and all the items she comes with are quite special, and she’s only available to collect for a limited time, which means you need to navigate through her tasks as soon as you can. If you’re struggling to figure out which assets work for this quest, then here’s how to collect Mythic items in Fortnite.

How to complete the collect Mythic items Korra quest in Fortnite

You need to pick up an epic item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the collect Mythic items quest in Fortnite, you need to find and collect a total of four Mythic items. You don’t have to collect all four within one match and you can pick up the same types of items you’ve already collected to progress through this task.

I managed to complete this task by picking up four Mythic Waterbending items across the course of four different matches. But if you get lucky enough to find more than one Mythic Item of the same type within the same match, you can pick up the new one you found to check off another Mythic item. You can’t drop and pick up the same Mythic item over and over, but you can find a new one to swap it out with.

If you aren’t having much luck finding these rare assets, your best bet for finding a Mythic Item is seeking out Olympus Chests since these have a high likelihood of spawning a Thunderbolt of Zeus for you to collect. You can technically find Mythic items both in chests and on the ground though, so always keep an eye out as you travel around.

Taking on Olympian Bosses is another way to secure some Mythic items for this quest, but make sure you’re prepared for an epic fight if you choose this route. The highly powerful Mythic Weapons you earn upon defeating them count for this quest, too.

You can use Mythic items to help cross off another Korra quest in addition to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Mythic items in Fortnite

The Mythic items that count for the collect Mythic items quest in Fortnite are:

Picking up any of these items counts towards the four you need to collect for this quest and gets you one step closer to unlocking Korra. There are still other Korra quests you need to navigate through like emerging from water, so now that you’ve got this one done, get ready to tackle some more feats.

