How to get Mythic Earthbending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The Mythic Earthbending is a powerful new weapon you can find in Fortnite Chapter 5, season two from floor loot, chests, and all other weapon sources. However, you can guarantee two units of it by visiting any Earth Temple on the island. Here’s where to find them.

Where to find the Mythic Earthbending in Earth Temples in Fortnite

The pins mark the spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two Earth Temples where you can get the Mythic Earthbending weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, season two, both located in the forest biome of the map. These temples are marked by a vivid green light beacon emanating from their tops, if you look for them while dropping from the bus. The image above shows their exact locations if you open the map in your game:

On a hill west of Pleasant Piazza

On the island in the center of the map, east of Restored Hills.

When you find a temple, simply enter through the front door and interact with the altar inside. It will drop two copies of Mythic Earthbending. If you’re playing solo, keeping both copies can be very useful to prevent your opponents from getting one and to take advantage of their separate uses and cooldowns. If you’re playing with a squad, it’s probably best to share the copies and look for other mythic weapons, like the Mythic Firebending.

When looking for the beacons, beware because the Air Temples also have a green light, but with a pale tone instead. They are in another area of the map, though.

How Mythic Earthbending works in Fortnite

A great protective barrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic Earthbending is a weapon with two attacks:

Primary Fire sends forward a fast, large rock that travels long distances and falls as it travels. Each rock hit deals 85 damage. Has five charges, and each charge takes 8 seconds to replenish.

sends forward a fast, large rock that travels long distances and falls as it travels. Each rock hit deals 85 damage. Has five charges, and each charge takes 8 seconds to replenish. Alternate Fire spawns an earth wall immediately in front of the player. The wall is slightly taller than the character and has 800 HP.

