Using Mythic Firebending in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to get Mythic Firebending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Make Zuko proud.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 09:54 am

The four elements are officially in Fortnite, which means you can become an Avatar and master them all. One of the four elements you can get is Mythic Firebending, a powerful and deadly attack-focused item.

Recommended Videos

Mythic Firebending is the best for dealing heavy damage out of the four Mythic Elemental items. You don’t need any other weapon when you’ve got this item, so here’s how to get Mythic Firebending in Fortnite.

How to get Mythic Firebending in Fortnite

Looking at a Fire Elemental Shrine in Fortnite.
Visiting a Fire Elemental Shrine is your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic Firebending can always be found at Fire Elemental Shrines, but it can also sometimes be found in random chests, on the floor, in supply drops, and on Loot Island. The only way to guarantee you get Mythic Firebending is by visiting an Elemental Shrine dedicated to the Fire element. Otherwise, you have to hope luck is on your side as you obtain random loot elsewhere.

Where to find Mythic Firebending in Fortnite

The best spot to find Mythic Firebending is a Fire Elemental Shrine, where you can open the chest in the middle to receive this item. Elemental Shrines always grant you the Mythic Elemental item associated with them, so look for an Elemental Shrine decked out with the signature red and gold colors associated with the Fire element.

There are many Elemental Shrines around the map, so you need to track down a Fire one if you want to get this Mythic. One of the easiest locations you can visit to claim this element is the one where Zuko hangs out just north of Rebel’s Roost, right by the water at the very edge of the map. This location is pretty far out, so it’s usually a non-competitive spot to claim this item.

Standing by a Fire Elemental Shrine chest holding the Firebending Mythic.
The chest is always right in the middle of the Elemental Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Mythic Firebending in Fortnite

Mythic Firebending has two different attacks you can use: Fire Sweep and Fire Slam. This Mythic Elemental is devoted entirely to dealing damage, so both options are powerful attacks you can use to take down foes.

  • Fire Sweep is a regular fire attack you can use repeatedly to hit foes with dangerous fire.
  • Fire Slam is a highly deadly attack where you jump into the air and strike down with brutal fire damage. It has a short cooldown period because of how much damage it deals.

The buttons you need to press on your platform to use each of these abilities are displayed on the left side of the screen just above your health and shield bars as long as you’re using Mythic Firebending.

If you’re seeking a more support-focused Mythic item, you might consider combining this item with Mythic Waterbending. Having the two together means you can deal massive damage with one and then use the other to heal as needed. You can also combine it with Aspects of the Gods for even more powerful results.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Mythic Earthbending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
The player character in Fortnite using the Mythic Earthbending attack.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Mythic Earthbending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Avatar Elements battle pass: All skins, cosmetics, and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
All AvatarxFortnite rewards
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Avatar Elements battle pass: All skins, cosmetics, and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
cabbages avatar fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Mythic Earthbending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
The player character in Fortnite using the Mythic Earthbending attack.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Mythic Earthbending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Avatar Elements battle pass: All skins, cosmetics, and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
All AvatarxFortnite rewards
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Avatar Elements battle pass: All skins, cosmetics, and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
cabbages avatar fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 12, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.