How to get Mythic Firebending in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The four elements are officially in Fortnite, which means you can become an Avatar and master them all. One of the four elements you can get is Mythic Firebending, a powerful and deadly attack-focused item.

Mythic Firebending is the best for dealing heavy damage out of the four Mythic Elemental items. You don’t need any other weapon when you’ve got this item, so here’s how to get Mythic Firebending in Fortnite.

How to get Mythic Firebending in Fortnite

Visiting a Fire Elemental Shrine is your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic Firebending can always be found at Fire Elemental Shrines, but it can also sometimes be found in random chests, on the floor, in supply drops, and on Loot Island. The only way to guarantee you get Mythic Firebending is by visiting an Elemental Shrine dedicated to the Fire element. Otherwise, you have to hope luck is on your side as you obtain random loot elsewhere.

Where to find Mythic Firebending in Fortnite

The best spot to find Mythic Firebending is a Fire Elemental Shrine, where you can open the chest in the middle to receive this item. Elemental Shrines always grant you the Mythic Elemental item associated with them, so look for an Elemental Shrine decked out with the signature red and gold colors associated with the Fire element.

There are many Elemental Shrines around the map, so you need to track down a Fire one if you want to get this Mythic. One of the easiest locations you can visit to claim this element is the one where Zuko hangs out just north of Rebel’s Roost, right by the water at the very edge of the map. This location is pretty far out, so it’s usually a non-competitive spot to claim this item.

The chest is always right in the middle of the Elemental Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Mythic Firebending in Fortnite

Mythic Firebending has two different attacks you can use: Fire Sweep and Fire Slam. This Mythic Elemental is devoted entirely to dealing damage, so both options are powerful attacks you can use to take down foes.

Fire Sweep is a regular fire attack you can use repeatedly to hit foes with dangerous fire.

is a regular fire attack you can use repeatedly to hit foes with dangerous fire. Fire Slam is a highly deadly attack where you jump into the air and strike down with brutal fire damage. It has a short cooldown period because of how much damage it deals.

The buttons you need to press on your platform to use each of these abilities are displayed on the left side of the screen just above your health and shield bars as long as you’re using Mythic Firebending.

If you’re seeking a more support-focused Mythic item, you might consider combining this item with Mythic Waterbending. Having the two together means you can deal massive damage with one and then use the other to heal as needed. You can also combine it with Aspects of the Gods for even more powerful results.

