What are Aspects of the Gods in Fortnite?

The Olympians are central to the theming in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, which means you get to harness their epic powers in multiple ways. One such way is Aspects of the Gods, a powerful feature you might not be familiar with yet.

If you’re trying to earn all the XP you can get, you have to pick up an Aspect of the Gods a couple of different times for various quests. This means you need to know what Aspects of the Gods are in Fortnite.

What is an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite?

They belong to the Olympian Bosses. Images via Epic Games. Remix by Kacee Fay

Aspects of the Gods are special Medallions you can only get by defeating Olympian Bosses in Fortnite. They provide you with continuous powerful buffs that give you a massive advantage for as long as you hold them.

There are only ever four Aspects of the Gods present in one match at a time. This means a maximum of four players can have them at any given time and they can be pretty competitive to obtain, but this is because they have immensely strong benefits that make you a far more formidable opponent.

Each of the four Aspects of the Gods is tied to one of the four Olympian Boss NPCs hanging around the map. These NPCs include Zeus, Hades, Ares, and Cerberus. All four of them have one specific Aspect to complement their skillset that only be obtained after you first defeat them in battle.

If you’re trying to tackle all of the quests in Chapter Five, season two, you need to take on these bosses and collect these items a couple of times throughout them. This includes quests like assisting in collecting an Aspect of the Gods.

How to use an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite

Are you ready to take on the gods? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you use each Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite varies depending on which one you have in your possession. Some of them only provide passive benefits while others can actively be used, so here are all of the Aspects of the Gods and what you can do with them.

Name Olympian Boss Location Effect Aspect of Speed Zeus Mount Olympus Boosts your speed and jump height. Also prevents fall damage when you are sprint jumping. Aspect of Agility Cerberus Grim Gate Allows you to use the Underworld dash, which provides the benefits of the River Styx permanently, as desired. Aspect of Siphon Hades The Underworld Grants you 50 health and 50 shields each time you eliminate another player. Aspect of Combat Ares Brawler’s Battleground Boosts the damage of ranged weapons by 1.05.

