Category:
Fortnite

What are Aspects of the Gods in Fortnite?

Are you worthy of wielding one?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 04:02 pm
All four Aspects of the Gods in Fortnite.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The Olympians are central to the theming in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, which means you get to harness their epic powers in multiple ways. One such way is Aspects of the Gods, a powerful feature you might not be familiar with yet.

Recommended Videos

If you’re trying to earn all the XP you can get, you have to pick up an Aspect of the Gods a couple of different times for various quests. This means you need to know what Aspects of the Gods are in Fortnite.

What is an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite?

Hades, Zeus, and Cerberus in Fortnite.
They belong to the Olympian Bosses. Images via Epic Games. Remix by Kacee Fay

Aspects of the Gods are special Medallions you can only get by defeating Olympian Bosses in Fortnite. They provide you with continuous powerful buffs that give you a massive advantage for as long as you hold them.

There are only ever four Aspects of the Gods present in one match at a time. This means a maximum of four players can have them at any given time and they can be pretty competitive to obtain, but this is because they have immensely strong benefits that make you a far more formidable opponent.

Each of the four Aspects of the Gods is tied to one of the four Olympian Boss NPCs hanging around the map. These NPCs include Zeus, Hades, Ares, and Cerberus. All four of them have one specific Aspect to complement their skillset that only be obtained after you first defeat them in battle.

If you’re trying to tackle all of the quests in Chapter Five, season two, you need to take on these bosses and collect these items a couple of times throughout them. This includes quests like assisting in collecting an Aspect of the Gods.

How to use an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite

Fighting Zeus in Fortnite.
Are you ready to take on the gods? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you use each Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite varies depending on which one you have in your possession. Some of them only provide passive benefits while others can actively be used, so here are all of the Aspects of the Gods and what you can do with them.

NameOlympian BossLocationEffect
Aspect of SpeedZeusMount OlympusBoosts your speed and jump height. Also prevents fall damage when you are sprint jumping.
Aspect of AgilityCerberusGrim GateAllows you to use the Underworld dash, which provides the benefits of the River Styx permanently, as desired.
Aspect of SiphonHadesThe UnderworldGrants you 50 health and 50 shields each time you eliminate another player.
Aspect of CombatAresBrawler’s BattlegroundBoosts the damage of ranged weapons by 1.05.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What does ‘Rank Protected’ mean in Fortnite?
Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What does ‘Rank Protected’ mean in Fortnite?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Aang in Fortnite
Aang in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock Aang in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to play Fortnite split-screen on all platforms
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to play Fortnite split-screen on all platforms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What does ‘Rank Protected’ mean in Fortnite?
Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What does ‘Rank Protected’ mean in Fortnite?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Aang in Fortnite
Aang in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock Aang in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to play Fortnite split-screen on all platforms
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to play Fortnite split-screen on all platforms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 10, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.