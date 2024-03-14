As you work your way through the Oracle’s Snapshot quests in Fortnite, you’ll find that some tasks are a lot clearer than others. One quest that’s especially vague is assisting in collecting an Aspect of the Gods.

This is one of the final parts of the overarching Oracle’s Snapshot challenges, so you have to get through it if you want to finish them all. Here’s how to assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite.

How to collect an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite

This is no easy feat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite, you need to eliminate one of the four Olympian Bosses and pick up the Aspect of the Gods they drop after you defeat them. Your options for this task include Zeus, Hades, Cerberus, and Ares, all of whom are found in different locations around the map.

Zeus presides over Mount Olympus near the very southeast corner of the map.

presides over near the very southeast corner of the map. Hades is in The Underworld over on the northwest side of the map.

is in over on the northwest side of the map. Cerberus is guarding Grim Gate on the west side of the map near The Underworld.

is guarding on the west side of the map near The Underworld. Ares is at Brawler’s Battleground south of Mount Olympus.

Any of the four Olympian Bosses count for this task, so feel free to take on whichever one you want to progress through. Once you get to whichever boss you want to fight, all you need to do is interact with the Altar to initiate the battle. After you defeat one of the bosses, they’ll drop their respective Aspect of the Gods for you to pick up, and once you do, the quest will officially conclude.

Each Olympian Boss fight has an Altar you need to activate to start it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re struggling to complete this task, consider attempting the challenge with another player or even a full squad. It’s a lot easier to take down any of the Olympian Bosses with even just one extra player helping you through it since these enemies are pretty tough and you also have to deal with potential enemy player interference.

Once you finish the assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods quest, you get 10,000 XP and you’ll be almost done with all of the Oracle’s Snapshot quests. The final one tasks you with visiting a Scrying Pool, so you just have one last small duty to work through before you’re officially done with this series.

