How to find and use a Scrying Pool in Fortnite

They have a message for you if you can find one to talk with.
The player standing in front of a Scrying Pool in Fortnite.
Greek mythology has overtaken the Fortnite map, and you need to navigate through quests associated with it as the season progresses. An important piece of this process is Scrying Pools, which you need to interact with for various tasks.

Whether you know you need to find one of them but you aren’t sure how to go about it or you just don’t know what to do with them at all, here’s how to find and use a Scrying Pool in Fortnite.

How to find a Scrying Pool in Fortnite

The player heading toward a Scrying Pool in Fortnite.
You can usually spot them from pretty far away.

To find a Scrying Pool in Fortnite, you have to travel to one of the four places where they’re located. They’re decently rare, but they can always be found in the same exact spots around the map, which makes tracking them down a bit easier.

All Fortnite Scrying Pool locations

There are four Scrying Pools you can find around the map in Fortnite.

  • Near the very top left of The Underworld.
  • South of Pleasant Piazza.
  • In the middle of Mount Olympus.
  • Slightly northwest of Reckless Railways.
A map of all Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite.
You've got options.

Since you likely aren’t the only player trying to track down a Scrying Pool, you should expect some competition regardless of which one you choose to visit. I went to the one located slightly northwest of Reckless Railways and managed to interact with it and hang around it for as long as I needed without interference, so either this one or the one by Pleasant Piazza is probably your best bet out of the options. Both Mount Olympus and The Underworld are hotspots and some of the best places to land for the season, so you’ll generally have a tough time with either of those Scrying Pools.

How to use a Scrying Pool in Fortnite

To use a Scrying Pool, all you have to do is walk up to one and press the button that appears hovering over it next to the words “Scrying Pool.” As soon as you do, the pool will begin talking and you’ll be able to work through whichever Scrying Pool-related quest you’re tackling.

If you don’t have a quest associated with the Scrying Pool when you talk to it, it’ll tell you it’s still deciding your fate and nothing will happen. They’re only worth visiting when you have a reason to do so, but it’s a good idea to keep all of their locations in mind since there’s a good chance you may need to revisit them multiple times throughout the season. Completing quests associated with them is also one of the best ways to farm XP this season.

