Fortnite: Oracle’s Snapshot quests walkthrough for Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite Myths and Mortals aims for a strong first week after a turbulent release, and Oracle’s Snapshot quests offer some mythical storylines to get through.

Recommended Videos

Though players had to wait over 18 hours to get into the game and fight through many of Fortnite‘s error codes to properly play, it’s safe to say Fortnite Chapter Five, season two delivers on all fronts. The Chapter’s story takes us back to the island, where every Society boss has packed their bags (taken all their loot with them, too) and now the Ancient Greeks run the island. It’s got wings, mythic thunderbolts, and a rogue Korra. In this guide, I’ll help you complete every Story quest from Oracle’s Snapshot in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

All Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Water can talk now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scrying Pools are fountains through which you can communicate with the gods. The image above outlines every location for Scrying Pools in Fortnite:

One Scrying Pool northwest of the Underworld .

. One Scrying Pool northwest of Reckless Railways.

One Scrying Pool southwest of Pleasant Piazza.

One Scrying Pool in Mount Olympus.

To complete this stage of the Oracle’s Snapshot quest, interact with a Scrying Pool and complete the dialogue interactions with the gods.

How to overcome all tests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

I don’t need to prove myself; I have a Victory Crown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout the Oracle’s Snapshot in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, you face challenges to prove yourself worthy of the gods’ attention.

Test of Agility at Restored Reels

To complete the Test of Agility in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, look for the golden symbol floating in Restored Reels. Interact with it to begin the test. The goal of the Test of Agility is to run through all the golden hoops before the timer runs out, which shouldn’t be too hard unless you run into a player trying to take you down.

Test of Strength at Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields

To complete the Test of Strength at Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields, look for another golden symbol floating in these POIs. After interacting with it, destroy 15 structures before the timer runs out. The best way to complete this quest is to use Cluster Clingers, those uncommon sticky bombs that usually blow everything up.

Test of Wisdom at Scrying Pool

To complete the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, answer the question “Which food is most appealing to the gods?” with Banana. This will complete stage four of the Oracle’s Snapshot questline and earn you 10000 XP.

How to get a Gatekeeper Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

A girl’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get a Gatekeeper Shotgun is to purchase one from the NPCs that sell it: Meowscles and Jules. You can find Meowscles in a tiny villa northwest of Mount Olympus and Jules in a gas station near Lavish Lair. If you want everyone’s specific location, check out our NPC location and items guide.

After purchasing the Gatekeeper Shotgun for 300 gold bars, head to Grim Gate to move on to the next phase of Oracle’s Snapshot questline.

How to defeat a character in a duel in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Defeated characters can’t be hired, sadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat a character in a duel in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, look for Bravo Leader, Myna, or Spartan Assassin. These three characters accept duel challenges. Grab a weapon, interact with them, and select the Challenge option from the interaction wheel. Keep in mind that you have to defeat them to complete this quest.

How to get a Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Thanks, water blob. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bravo Leader and Poseidon sell Warforged Assault Rifles in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Head to Reckless Railways or Snooty Steppes and look for them around the area. In exchange for 300 gold bars, you can get the Warforged Assault Rifle and charge into battle at Brawler’s Battleground.

How to damage Ares and Cerberus in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Shut up and take some damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two quests in Oracle’s Snapshot quests ask that you deal 150 points of damage to Ares and Cerberus. Ares can be found in Brawler’s Battleground while Cerberus is in Grim Gate. Once you arrive at these destinations, look for a golden statue on a pedestal and interact with it to challenge the POI’s guardian. You have to defeat a few minions or wolves before the big boss shows up, but then, 10000 XP is yours.

How to assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

*dramatically knocks down the figurine* Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get an Aspect of the Gods, take down any of the four Olympian bosses in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Unlike the previous quest, you have to defeat one of them to get the Aspect of the God medallion.

Since the quest asks you to “assist” this process, you don’t need to equip it yourself to complete the last of Oracle’s Snapshot quests.