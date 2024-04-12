How to get Mythic Airbending in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Among the four elements that joined Fortnite’s map after the Avatar collaboration, the Mythic Airbending technique harnesses the power of air and gives players an incredible tool for rotating around the map.

Unlike other elemental mythic items, the Airbending mythic is a fantastic tool for mobility, and it doesn’t focus much on comba—but it gives you the freedom to move over every terrain and do it in style. Here’s how you can acquire and use the Mythic Airbending item in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2.

Where to find Mythic Airbending in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Location of Airbending Shrines in Fortnite. Remix by Dot Esports

Out of the eight Elemental Shrines that are currently on the Fortnite map, two of these belong to Airbending, as shown on the map above. You can identify a shrine by looking at the elements posted on its entrance. One of these Airbending Shrines is located north of Grand Glacier, beside the tallest snowy hill in the region, where you will also meet the Aang NPC. Another one is located east of Brawler’s Battleground on the hill’s top.

Once you reach one of the Airbending Elemental Shrines, you should see the Bending Scroll Container that has two guaranteed mythic Airbending scrolls that can be used to gain the Airbending techniques.

Airbending Elemental Shrine in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These locations are hot-drop areas so they will be contested heavily by other players as well. If you’re constantly getting out-paced by enemies, the Mythic Airbending is also available in the chest and ground loot, which makes it easier to get your hands on the item.

How to use the Mythic Airbending in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Airbending is one of the best mobility items in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the abilities you can use while having the Mythic Airbending item in your inventory:

Left Click: Air Wheel – This ability gives the players an air wheel around their character, which can be steered over any terrain allowing the player to glide over everything.

– This ability gives the players an air wheel around their character, which can be steered over any terrain allowing the player to glide over everything. Right Click: Air Jump – This ability can be used to jump over hard terrain and gain elevation.

– This ability can be used to jump over hard terrain and gain elevation. Left Shift: Boost – While steering the Air Wheel, this ability can be used to hasten the speed of mobility.

Once you start using the Air Wheel in Fortnite, you will have unlimited mobility until you stop the ability by switching to a different item in inventory or using the same button again. Once the mobility is stopped, it goes on cooldown for 14 seconds.

Gunfire doesn’t put your ability on cooldown, so you can take shots and use your Air Jump to escape. There is also no fall damage, allowing you to go amok with the ability and glide over everything in the game. Since the item doesn’t have a usage countdown, you can use it to complete quests like Travel distances and earn experience points easily.

Once you’ve mastered the Airbending technique, it is find to master the firebending and earthbending techniques in the game.

