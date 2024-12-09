Can’t wait for GTA 6? LEGO Fortnite has you covered

LEGO Fortnite is receiving a significant overhaul in Chapter Six, with a brand-new mode joining the fray that looks to have taken inspiration from Grand Theft Auto.

Launching Dec. 12, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is a new 32-player mode within Fortnite where players can build the house of their dreams, cruise around in stylish vehicles, and take on jobs—including, it seems, robbery. Brick Life features a “bustling city” that includes “locales to explore and landmarks to admire,” including coffee shops and beaches, and gives players the opportunity to purchase and decorate their own houses with a variety of LEGO furniture.

Let it brick. Image via Epic Games

Money is a necessity, of course, and the mode sees players take on a variety of jobs, including Fortune Tellers, Sushi Chefs, and Scoundrels—the last of which was teased in the trailer when a minifigure picks up a gemstone from a vault before sirens sound.

Brick Life certainly sounds intriguing and, for those in my generation, may bring back fond memories of Habbo Hotel and Club Penguin, with social interaction playing a huge role—but there are features in place to help keep children safe.

Two types of chat filters will be present, with one removing personal information and another that filters out “various kinds of mature language and toxicity.” For those under 13, these will be switched on by default and there is a reporting similar in place too.

Social interactions will come in three forms; a party channel for talking to your squad, a game channel for public conversation with people in the same instance, and direct messaging with people on your friend list.

Further details will be revealed in the coming days ahead of a launch on Dec. 12, which comes as part of a huge week for Fortnite with the introduction of a new 5-vs-5 mode and major updates to the original LEGO Fortnite, now renamed as LEGO Fortnite Odyssey.

