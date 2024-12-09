Forgot password
lego fortnite odyssey logo art
Image via Epic Games
Massive LEGO Fortnite update adds new name, boss, and quality-of-life changes

The survival crafting mode is getting some big-time love and new content as part of a very exciting week in Fortnite.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 11:12 am

LEGO Fortnite is set to receive a re-branding, a new boss fight, and a slew of updates to progression and more in a new update tomorrow.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, as it will now be called, is adding a new boss fight with the Storm King as part of the update that’s set to drop around the mode’s one year anniversary. This will be in addition to a totally new LEGO Fortnite game Brick Life coming Thursday inspired by life sim games, and the VALORANT-like Fortnite Ballistic mode on Wednesday.

“In LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, The Storm King has thundered onto the scene in the survival mode’s latest update: Storm Chasers!” Epic Games announced. “With his storm-wild legion, led by Raven, The Storm King has everything he needs to complete his sinister quest to consume all. It’s up to you and your friends to stop him!”

The boss fight may be the biggest draw to begin with, but there are dozens of other reasons to return to the mode or try it out for the first time thanks to a long list of quality-of-life updates, like the ability to revive other players, an increase in stack sizes, reduced costs for storage chests, new map markings, and split-screen co-op mode on consoles.

Progression is being re-balanced, too, as enemies will now have the same difficulty level across all biomes to encourage further exploration. Additions to the existing mode include a Legendary Forge, new vehicles, text chat support, new recipes, a Slurp Launcher to heal allies, and threat indicators for powerful enemies.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey will go live tomorrow, Dec. 10, ahead of Fortnite‘s other modes in a huge December week for the second year in a row. Last year, Fortnite launched Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing alongside LEGO Fortnite in the same week.

Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
